Headline News

Bancroft Santa Claus Parade organizer very satisfied with parade went

December 14, 2022

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Bancroft Santa Claus Parade happened on Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m., starting at the MTO parking lot on Hwy 28, coming down Hastings St. N., across Bridge St. and ending up at the Post Office parking lot and Wattle and Daub Cafe at Riverside Park for a Christmas Market and Christmas Tree lighting ceremony afterward. Organizer Laverne Stapley, with the Bancroft Lions’ Club, Tracy McGibbon, the owner of McG’s Cakes on Main, and Liz Raymond, the owner of the Muse Gallery and Café, comment on this annual festive event.

Despite the driving rain the morning of Dec. 3, the Bancroft Santa Claus parade went ahead as scheduled at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon. In the half hour prior to the parade commencing, the rain had turned into light snow flurries, which was more appropriate for the occasion. Stapley recalls a very different, much snowier parade some 37 years ago.

“One year, we had snow so bad they had the snow plow and the sander in the parade. We had to stop at the bridge and let them go ahead and clear the snow and sand. They were pulling the floats up the hill. That was the second year I was in the Lions’ Club,” he says.

Stapley, who is the event coordinator with fellow Lions Club member Steve Scally, says they started organizing the parade back in October to get things done like sending out request forms and leaving enough time to get them back, getting the two or three independent judges in place to judge the best floats and all the other arrangements.

The parade was well attended overall, with kids of all ages lining both sides of the street along the parade route, delighted at the myriad of floats and getting to see jolly old Saint Nick at the very end of the procession.

According to Stapley, there were 28 floats in the parade. The top prize for best float by a community group went to the 1st Bancroft Scouts, with the Bancroft Fire Department coming in second and the North Hastings High School Northern Ontario Studies class coming in third.

McDougall Insurance claimed the top prize in the commercial group category, while second prized went to the Bancroft Jets Minor Hockey Association float sponsored by Foodland, and third place was netted by Sharett Construction. The engraved trophies for all the best float finishers were presented to the winners last week.

McG’s Cakes on Main had a float in the parade and McGibbon thought that this year’s parade was one of the best Bancroft has had in many years. She said that her business partnered with Vance Motors, something she would like to see more of in the future; collaborations between different groups and organizations. She also wanted to shout out to her husband, Barry McGibbon, who drove the Vance Motors truck that pulled the McG’s Cakes on Main float.

“It was absolutely amazing to see so much spirit, passion and creativeness put into each and every entry in this parade. Even though the weather wasn’t the greatest it could be, the spirit wasn’t dampened and the floats were amazing. A huge thank you to all who participated, to the Lions Club for providing the opportunity for our community to create, gather, enjoy and celebrate together and of course those who came to watch and enjoy. It’s not a parade without the cheerful audience. The ladies who walked alongside my float are some of the greatest helpers around; my dear sister-in-law Linda Hoskings, a very good friend Lori Cummings, my favourite daughter Emma McGibbon and her sweet friend Mackenzie Slater,” she says.

Raymond, whose business Muse Gallery and Cafe had a float in the parade, say they had a great time being in the parade.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Bancroft OPP investigating incident at Canadian Tire

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bancroft OPP are investigating an incident that took place on Jan. 8, that resulted in damage to the ...

Special school board meeting on collective agreement

By Kristena Schutt-Moore On Monday, Dec. 19, the Hastings Prince Edward District School Board held a closed special meeting of the committee of the whole. This ...

Manor residents receive Christmas surprise

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Residents of Hastings Centennial Manor got surprise Christmas gifts on Thursday, Dec. 15 as members of the Auxiliary of Hastings Centennial Manor ...

RE/MAX donates $5,000 to North Hastings Inspiration Place

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterIn a Dec. 19 post from the North Hastings Inspiration Place Facebook page, they announced that they had received a ...

Wollaston council talks insurance

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Insurance was the first topic of conversation for Wollaston council at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. A delegation was brought forward ...

Whitney Santa Claus Parade delights attendees

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative ReporterCalled “the cutest little parade you ever did see,” the Whitney Santa Claus Parade made its way through downtown ...

Bancroft Santa Claus Parade organizer very satisfied with parade went

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Bancroft Santa Claus Parade happened on Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m., starting at the MTO parking lot ...

National Day of Remembrance observed in Bancroft

By Chris Drost It has been 33 years since that fateful day of Dec. 6, 1989 when 14 young women were murdered at Polytechnique Montréal. ...

Wollaston council special meeting held for fire hall

By Kristena Schutt-Moore On Friday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. the Wollaston council held a special meeting of council. Mayor Micheal Fuerth started the meeting ...

Post election, new council members from Carlow Mayo and Hastings Highlands comment on their new roles

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterOver the past few weeks, /Bancroft This Week has been checking in with new council members about their election wins ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support