Mayor Paul Jenkins officially opens golf season at Bancroft Ridge Golf Course

May 16, 2023
By Chris Drost
On May 12, Mayor Paul Jenkins did the opening tee off at the Bancroft Ridge Golf Course on May 12 to officially open up the 2023 golf season. Jenkins and Bancroft Ridge Golf Course owner Nick Neal comment on the beginning of this years’ golf season and what Bancroft Ridge has in store for its patrons.
Jenkins, who is an avid golfer and golfs at Bancroft Ridge most of the time when he can find the time to play with his busy schedule.
“We tried to do this [the tee off] this morning, but I was busy with meetings. But this is great, the inaugural tee off of the golf season. It’s been a little slow coming because of the weather but it’s drying out quickly now. Look at that [motioning over to Eagles Nest and the surrounding tree cover], you’ll never duplicate this view anywhere else,” he says.
Neal tells Bancroft This Week that he was thrilled to announce the opening of Bancroft Ridge this past weekend and he can’t wait to welcome golfers and non-golfers alike to experience all they have to offer.
“From the venue, to the driving range, to the brand new pickleball courts, and a beautiful outdoor patio. We’re excited for an amazing summer ahead, filled with fun, relaxation, and unforgettable memories,” he says. “Come join us for a fantastic season of golf and leisure.”