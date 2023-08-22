Headline News

Bunnett and Cramer to host screening of found footage from The Arlington’s ‘golden days of music’

August 22, 2023

By Nate Smelle

Lake St. Peter residents and renowned jazz musicians Jane Bunnett and Larry Cramer are inviting anyone with fond memories of The Arlington to come out on Saturday, Sept. 2 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. for a special screening of a recently discovered video from a musical event held at the venue 26 years ago. After finding the tape and noticing the high quality of the footage, they said they decided to host a screening of the video to provide people with a rare glimpse into the vibrant history of the local music scene.

“We found the tape as we were getting rid of some old technology,” explained Bunnett.

“Larry picked up a tape which said, ‘Jane Bunnett and some of her Cuban friends, 1997’, and we were intrigued when we saw the date. Putting it on we thought it was going to be shaky camcorder footage, but when we put it on we were happy because the videographer put a lot of thought into the recording; and captured a lot of fun and humour.”

The event, named the Jane Bunnett Afro-Cuban Jazz Party, featured a nine-piece group of musicians – many of whom went on to achieve “star status” in their field – crowded onto the stage of the iconic local venue. According to Bunnett and Cramer, the video shows lots of intimate moments and scenes of the “incredible fun” people used to have experiencing live music at The Arlington. Although it remains a mystery who filmed the footage, they said it contains many familiar faces of old friends and local music lovers, during a relatively undocumented period in The Arlington’s history.

“We watched it and were amazed; and flooded with memories,” Bunnett said.

“Magically we never missed a year of doing a special night or two at The Arlington for 22 years. We thought it would be a great way to invite the community that has a connection to The Arlington to come by, reminesce, and chat about those wonderful days!”

Bunnett said the screening is intended to give the community a chance to indulge in some of the delicious options from the The Arlington’s new menu; while enjoying a drink and remembering the venue’s “golden days of music.” She said the event will also be an opportunity for people to reimagine The Arlington’s future. Bunnett and Cramer are both hopeful that by bringing people together to relive some of the great musical nights from The Arlington’s past it will help revive the venue and breathe life into the future of music in the community.

“This place means a lot to us and the commuunity,” they said.

“And we are hoping to see the arts in its future somehow. Especially now that we are up here most of the time when we are not on tour… This place is really underserved at this time for the arts, compared to many other Ontario communities. We really hope people show up at this free event and show their support for the future of music in our community. Long live The Arlington!”

The event will take place at The Arlington on Saturday, Sept. 2 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Admission to the screening is free, however donations will be collected for the local food bank.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Grand opening of Killaloe Pathways Park coming up Sept. 9

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Killaloe Pathways Park will be having its grand opening on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., ...

Bunnett and Cramer to host screening of found footage from The Arlington’s ‘golden days of music’

By Nate Smelle Lake St. Peter residents and renowned jazz musicians Jane Bunnett and Larry Cramer are inviting anyone with fond memories of The Arlington ...

Think Turtle Conservation Initiative needs help monitoring nests

By Nate Smelle Think Turtle Conservation Initiative is calling on all ATV riders, dog walkers, hikers, strollers, and cyclists that use the Heritage Trail in ...

Bancroft Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day raises over $2,500 for Sick Kids’ Hospital

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bancroft Dairy Queen participated in Miracle Treat Day on Aug. 10, with support from the Bancroft Fire Department, ...

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder: the war that never ends

By Bill Kilpatrick “Everybody goes through their dark hours,” says Canadian veteran Wayne Dehaan, “I was on the dark ledge a couple of times in ...

Algonquin Peoples 29th annual All Nations Gathering coming up Aug. 12 and 13

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Algonquin Peoples’ 29th annual All Nations Gathering will be happening at Whitefish Lake, Centennial Ridges Road (at ...

Back the Cat receives second donation from Bancroft Masonic Lodge

By Nate Smelle The “Back the Cat” fundraising campaign received another boost from the Bancroft Masonic Lodge No. 482 last week, with the Brethren contributing ...

Gemboree presentations inform and delight attendees

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Rockhound Gemboree had a very successful 2023, with record numbers of people coming from near and far ...

Hastings Highlands Fire Service Review identifies serious safety concerns

By Bill Kilpatrick When the Emergency Management Group that conducted the Fire Service Review for the municipality of Hastings Highlands completed their report, they stated ...

Search continues for missing man in Carlow Mayo

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario Provincial Police are continuing their search for a 75-year-old man named Denis, who went missing around ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support