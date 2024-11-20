General News

Christmas in the Annex at APFTA

November 19, 2024

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Christmas in the Annex, a special Christmas show and sale at the Annex Gallery is on at A Place for the Arts from Nov. 6 to Dec. 22 and all pieces available by local artists are $50 or under. Gayle Crosmaz, marketing and communications director with APFTA and APFTA director Barbara Allport, comment on this Christmas show and sale.

Christmas in the Annex exhibition and sale is on until Dec. 22 and began on Nov. 6. The gallery at 23 Bridge Street West is open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crosmaz told Bancroft This Week that this is their first Christmas in the Annex show at APFTA.
“Traffic has been steady, especially during the weekends and a few sales so far. We require additional exposure to increase traffic and sales,” she says.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, APFTA is a space for local artists to gather and flourish in their craft. Over 40 artists have a platform in this space to showcase their talents for art lovers far and wide. For more information, go to www.apfta.ca.
Allport told Bancroft This Week that this year, APFTA revived their special Christmas show they used to put on a number of years ago.
“This is in our Annex gallery and showcases small original art pieces from some of our members,” she says.
Bob Pearson, one of the participating artists in Christmas in the Annex, thinks it is a great opportunity for budget conscious art lovers.
“[They can] find some gems that artists are willing to let go to be on the wall of someone that would likely walk away from due to cost,” he says.
Lynne Vegter, another artist participating in the event, says she has sold two pieces from the show which is a pleasant indicator that people like the smaller affordable works of art, especially at the time of year of gifting.
“I have added another piece and am working on a few more hopefully to add in December. I enjoy being a part of the co-op, especially meeting the customers when I work at the desk. This gallery has a great community atmosphere and many of the artists have become my good friends,” she says.
Allport says that all pieces are priced at $50 or under to give people the opportunity to purchase a piece of art as a Christmas gift. She reveals that the following artists are participating in the show and sale this year; Clasina Weese, Barbara Allport, Leilah Ward, Heather Lawrie, Vegter, Pearson, Jane Hall, Beth Popham, Jewell Allington, Erica Tripp, Val Crowder, Debbie Christie and John Christie. 
“People have loved the show and have taken advantage of this once-a-year opportunity to purchase a beautiful piece of original art at an affordable price. A Place for the Arts has become a destination location for both local art lovers and for tourists in the Bancroft area,” she says. “They love the main gallery and the Annex exhibitions.” 



         

