General News

Dino Live offers prehistoric fun over holiday weekend

October 15, 2024

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Faraday Community Centre had its very own Jurassic Park over the long holiday weekend, as the not-for-profit Indian River Reptile Sanctuary also known as Canada’s Dinosaur Park, brought its displays to the area on Oct. 12 and 13. The event also supported North Hastings Community Cupboard’s emergency food relief efforts. Monica Piercey, NHCC director, and Edward Loyst, who is on the board of directors of Canada’s Dinosaur Park, comment on this fun and exciting event for the whole family.
Piercey told Bancroft This Week on Oct. 11 that they were thrilled to have Indian River Reptile Sanctuary coming to the area with their dinosaurs.
“I think locals will be treated to something really special on this holiday weekend. The Cupboard is fortunate to be chosen as the local charity the Sanctuary is assisting by offering discounted entry with non-perishable food donations. Being that we are celebrating Thanksgiving this weekend we can all take some moments to reflect on what we are thankful for while enjoying this event and supporting both the Sanctuary and the Cupboard’s emergency food relief efforts simultaneously,” she says.
Piercey said that the Cupboard is entering into their busiest season and the pressure is on to address a growing number of those experiencing food insecurity. She says that while an increase in need is being seen across all demographics, they are concerned at the growing numbers of seniors needing food bank and prepared meal services. “Costs of living are constantly increasing and people simply cannot afford to buy food in the way they once were. The Cupboard is also anticipating a growing need for Holiday Hampers again this year. Last year we provided about 190 holiday hampers (including specialized packages for the unhoused) and a full turkey and ham holiday dinner with all the fixings,” she says.
Piercey said that if anyone is interested in volunteering with them through the holiday season to prepare hampers and serve meals, along with warehouse duties and food drives during this busy season, now is the time to contact them. “The Cupboard will also be working with the Town of Bancroft to provide breakfast kits to those accessing the warming room from December to March [2025] and a volunteer would be helpful with that program as well. We are also seeking board members. A volunteer application form can be downloaded on our website at www.northhastingscommunitycupboard.com/volunteer/,” she says.
Loyst says that Indian River Reptile Sanctuary closes for the season at the end of September but during the off-season from October to May, they send their dinosaurs out to generate revenue to support their reptile sanctuary and cooperate with local not for profit organizations like NHCC.
“Live animals never leave their home at the sanctuary only replica dinosaurs travel.  The selection of dinosaurs for a pop-up exhibit in smaller communities consists of 12 to 15 dinosaurs of various sizes. Some are animatronic with sound and movement others are stationary. The assortment includes popular dinosaurs like Tyrannosaurus rex, stegosaurus, raptors etc. It is an educational and fun experience for all ages and a discount on the ticket price is provided for anyone bringing a food donation, preferably canned goods to the event,” he says.
On Oct. 12, families in attendance at the Faraday community centre were all having a blast as they took in the exhibit.
Melinda Baker, curator at Canada’s Dinosaur Park and Gina were at the door collecting the admission fee and the canned goods for NHCC and Baker thought the attendance was overwhelming.
“We’ve had a lineup since we opened at 10 a.m. We haven’t had a chance to breathe yet. We’re very please with the turnout. It’s been really good,” she says.
Christina was there with her daughter Evelyn and says they’ve been going to the park since Evelyn was three years old.
“We were actually sad because we couldn’t get there this year. So, the fact that they came and actually brought these was awesome. It goes to a good cause. I have no problem paying $10 and they had the really cool bag (that people got at the door with the price of admission). I was hoping they were going to bring the bigger ones but that’s a lot of transportation and they have a lot that move. The park is beautiful, so I was really happy when I saw that this was coming here,” she says. “It’s like, alright, let’s go and do it!”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Home Again giving back to community

By Bill Kilpatrick Christine Walker, the president of the board for Home Again, the local volunteer agency that rescues and rehomes cats and dogs, sat ...

Art Helps builds more than natural structures

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Art Helps: Connecting with Natural Materials-Plants, built more than a natural structure on Oct. 19 on the ...

Wollaston violated municipal act, says Ombudsman

By Bill Kilpatrick Paul Dubé, the Ombudsman of Ontario, has concluded that Wollaston Township has violated the Municipal Act regarding the section that governs closed ...

Local nurse receives prestigious award

By Bill Kilpatrick Former North Hastings resident and Nurse Practitioner Clarissa Townsend has always felt a calling to work with people. It was this drive ...

Group exploring mobile washroom for local unhoused community

By Bill Kilpatrick Last year shortly after Christmas before the warming centre arrived in Bancroft, local volunteer Larry Edgar, was delivering food to some members ...

Gilmour Girls Walk for the Cure

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On Oct. 6, the Gilmour Girls of Tudor and Cashel Township participated in this year’s CIBC Run/Walk for ...

Local reporter thankful to be cancer free

By Chris Houston In an interview on Oct. 6, local journalist Bill Kilpatrick spoke to Bancroft This Week about his recent “rollercoaster” health journey. After ...

RCJTC and school bus operators reach an agreement in principle

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter School buses have not been running in Renfrew County for over a month as negotiations were stalled between ...

Vintage on Hastings to reopen after fire

By Chris Houston The team behind Bancroft’s Hospice Thrift Store are not deterred by their recent fire and are making plans to reopen as soon ...

St. Paul and St. James United Church in Madawaska celebrate 125 years

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter St. Paul and St. James United Church in Madawaska is celebrating 125 years this year, having opened its ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support