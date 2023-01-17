General News

Family connects over love of birding

January 17, 2023

By Chris Drost

One family didn’t let a pandemic take the wind out of their sails when it prevented them from getting together for their favourite pastime, birding.

This was all in good fun, not something serious says,” local resident, Jane Mayberry. Various members of her large family live in various parts of Ontario and in the west but that didn’t stop them from getting together virtually to share their love of birds.

“We created AMMO, which stands for ‘Annual Mayberry Meeting of Ornithologists. It is neither annual nor are any of us actually ornithologists,” explains Mayberry with a smile. The group of family members meet monthly over Zoom using the 45-minute time limit. They have almost always had full attendance by the ten family members who participate.

Just to add to the fun, they have a lifetime membership fee of seven dollars. One of the younger members developed a logo and they have purchased such things as hats, t-shirts, badges and hoodies with the AMMO logo. One of the younger members is the treasurer and someone else has taken on the role of secretary, taking some “very funny” minutes of their meetings. Members are able to select the bird of their choice for their membership card which is laminated and sent to them.

“I would not see some of these people if it were not for this, largely because of geography. We have a common interest, and this provides an opportunity to learn from each other. Members range from age 12 and up,” says Mayberry.

At each online meeting, members take turns sharing a “bird story” from their area. Because family members are spread far and wide, this can make for some interesting stories about birds that the others may never encounter.

Mayberry is pleased that they have found a way to connect all interested members of the family. She is especially happy that the love of birding is being passed along from one generation to another.

Since COVID-19 has subsided, the family members have had the opportunity to do one field trip together to Long Point, but they still look forward to their monthly AMMO meeting.

In sharing her story, Mayberry hopes it may inspire other families who may live at a distance from each other, to connect in this way over a common interest.

“It is just for fun,” says Mayberry.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Home Again brings back Betty White Challenge

By Kristena Schutt-Moore On Dec. 31, 2021, just shy of her 100 birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 Betty White passed away. Known for her love ...

Maggie’s Resource Centre benefits from United Way HPE

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter More than 30 years ago, Maggie’s Resource Centre started offering support and services to residents of North Hastings ...

Raising awareness of addiction the main focus of Andrew Robinson Memorial Golf Tournament

By Nate SmelleWith 2022 now in the rear view mirror and the new year just getting underway, Vera Robinson is already hard at work from ...

Bancroft OPP arrest suspect in shooting incident

UPDATE: Since news broke in the early evening hours of Sunday, Jan. 8 that a shooting incident had taken place at the Canadian Tire in ...

Special school board meeting on collective agreement

By Kristena Schutt-Moore On Monday, Dec. 19, the Hastings Prince Edward District School Board held a closed special meeting of the committee of the whole. This ...

Manor residents receive Christmas surprise

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Residents of Hastings Centennial Manor got surprise Christmas gifts on Thursday, Dec. 15 as members of the Auxiliary of Hastings Centennial Manor ...

RE/MAX donates $5,000 to North Hastings Inspiration Place

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterIn a Dec. 19 post from the North Hastings Inspiration Place Facebook page, they announced that they had received a ...

Wollaston council talks insurance

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Insurance was the first topic of conversation for Wollaston council at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. A delegation was brought forward ...

Whitney Santa Claus Parade delights attendees

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative ReporterCalled “the cutest little parade you ever did see,” the Whitney Santa Claus Parade made its way through downtown ...

Bancroft Santa Claus Parade organizer very satisfied with parade went

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Bancroft Santa Claus Parade happened on Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m., starting at the MTO parking lot ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support