Fort Stewart Jamboree had attendees dancing like no one was watching

August 15, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Fort Stewart Jamboree was on last weekend and was a big success and well attended, despite the thundershowers on Saturday. Featuring music performances, food from Back Alley BBQ catering services, a silent auction and much more, the Jamboree came back with a bang for its 10th anniversary after a COVID-19 hiatus. Co-organizer Lois Hughey, with the Carlow Recreation Committee, comments on this year’s festivities.

The 2023 Fort Stewart Jamboree featured a full day of family fun and local music at the Carlow Community Centre on Aug. 12. It was organized by the Carlow Recreation Committee and all proceeds are going toward the Carlow Community Centre maintenance. Admission was $10 per person and children 10 years and under got in free. There was a $50 camping fee for those attendees who stayed overnight.

In addition to a silent auction, 50/50 draw, merchandise for sale and delicious food supplied by Alex and Karen Nagy from Back Alley BBQ catering service, there was also a plethora of musical talent that took to the stage and played at the Jamboree; Rod Neiman, Cori Coulas, the Canadian Tall Boys, Kody Neiman, Bart Lynch, The Barn Rats, Kim Stewart and the Tall Boys, Mackenzie Slater, The Kelly Family and Scott Wohlschlegel. The house band was Magnum Country and the sound engineers were Sherr-A-Tune Sounds.

Attendee Bob Gorgerat, who has come to the Jamboree for many years, said this year’s event was excellent, and there was a good turnout despite the rain.

“Country music people don’t get put off by rain. We just take a shower. Just give us a bar of soap,” he says with a laugh.

Hughey told Bancroft This Week that the Jamboree went very well and lots of great volunteers made it an amazing day.

“We raised over $11,000. This will keep our community centre open for another year. We won’t have to put any tax dollars into it again this year. The music was fantastic. We have a lot of local talent here in our community,” she says.

Carlow Mayo Township Mayor Randy Wallace told Bancroft This Week it warmed his heart to see all the community support for the Jamboree.

“Even with the rain, we had a large turn out, we had a lot of silent auction items donated and people danced like no one was watching. The food from Back Alley BBQ was awesome and the bands’ music was unbelievable and had people dancing all day long into late night,” he says. “Thank you for coming and looking forward to next year’s Fort Stewart Jamboree.”



         

