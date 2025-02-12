Headline News

Human remains discovered at residential fire

February 11, 2025

By Bill Kilpatrick

On Feb. 4, according to a Feb. 5 press release by the Bancroft detachment of the OPP, around 8 p.m. officers responded to a house fire on Meadow Court just off of Snow Road in Bancroft. The building was fully engulfed by the time the emergency responders arrived and the homeowner was unaccounted for at the time. An investigation was immediately undertaken by the Bancroft Fire Department, Office of the Fire Marshal, Bancroft OPP Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Unit.

In another press release by the Bancroft detachment of the OPP on Feb. 6 revealed that human remains were found inside the residence and that the homeowner still remained unaccounted for. It was then that the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service were called in to assist with the ongoing investigation.

The officer in charge at the Bancroft OPP detachment on Feb. 9 told Bancroft This Week that the Fire Marshall’s office should have their investigation completed by Feb. 9 and that an autopsy would be completed on the remains Monday, Feb. 10. The officer said that the OPP have cleared the scene and that their investigation would be completed pending the results of the postmortem. In a press release issued on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 11 it was confirmed the human remains located in a fire last week have been identified as the resident of the home.

In conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshal, the Bancroft Crime Unit, and the Office of the Chief Coroner the investigation also determined that the fire was not suspicious.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Human remains discovered at residential fire

By Bill Kilpatrick On Feb. 4, according to a Feb. 5 press release by the Bancroft detachment of the OPP, around 8 p.m. officers responded ...

Patrons love Valentine’s Day arts and craft night at CMPL

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Carlow Mayo Public Library held an arts and crafts night on Feb. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 ...

Faraday implements short term rental waste site passes

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Feb. 5, Faraday Township council heard from deputy clerk Sheryl Scott, who proposed charging ...

Gillis wins silver at provincial wrestling championship

By Bill Kilpatrick On Feb. 1 Jaxsyn Gillis, a Grade 12 student at North Hastings High School and member of the Huskies’ wresting team, traveled ...

Trudeau’s counter measures force Trump to put tariffs on hold

By Nate Smelle In a last-minute breakthrough, U.S. President Donald Trump has temporarily backed away from his plan to impose tariffs on Canada. The decision ...

Hastings County council celebrates 175th anniversary

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hastings County council is celebrating their 175th anniversary according to a press release on Jan. 28 and during ...

SABA questions township’s community engagement

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The South Algonquin Business Alliance sent a letter to South Algonquin Township council that was included in the ...

Sea Cadets struggling to rebuild their ranks

By Bill Kilpatrick Like many youth groups who struggled to keep their doors open and their members engaged throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bancroft Sea ...

Bancroft Brewing ready for brewing system

By Bill Kilpatrick Bancroft This Week sat down with Logan Krupa, the owner and operator of Bancroft Brewing, to see how progress is coming as ...

South Algonquin librarian reveals new and ongoing programs

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Charlene Alexander, the CEO/head librarian of the South Algonquin Public Library, reached out to Bancroft This Week on Jan. 8 ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support