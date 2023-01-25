General News

Kickstarting The Art of Done

January 24, 2023

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Tom Fitzgerald will soon be releasing his own CD album called The Art of Done. The album will be a four track EP of all original music that Fitzgerald wrote and composed himself, and will features a ‘star studded’ musicians from Ireland, United Kingdom and Canada.
Currently Fitzgerald has a Kickstarter program started to help cover costs of various production tasks involved such as artist fees, engineering mixing, mastering, manufacturing, and graphic design and artwork. There are rewards set up for the amount donated by each individual. These repaid tiers include things from physical CD pre-order availability to private lessons, tune commissions, virtual behind the scenes tours and even private house concerts for top supporters.
The album The Art of Done started as a creative challenge that Fitzgerald set for himself to commit to a daily writing practice.
“There was no specific end goal besides finishing each idea as it came, which turns out is much more difficult than one might think! Hence, the Art of Done, a title that for me strips away any romantic notions about the creative process and highlights the importance of physically taking action as oppose to waiting for inspiration to come along,” says Fitzgerald. “The artwork (also painted by Bancroft’s own Tori Drost) helps depict this idea, that creative work is always in progress and often chaotic and in various stages of completion. I hope this EP can encourage someone else to follow through with their ambitions and offer the world something new that only they can give!”
The songs will be made available on Thursday, Feb. 1 on all popular streaming platforms. The physical copies can bee ordered through Fitzgerald’s website.
Those interested in donating can visit the Kickstarter website, www.kickstarter.com and use the search words ‘Tom Fitzgerald’ to easily find the fundraiser. Those interested in reaching out to Fitzgerald can find more information on his website, www.tomfitzgeraldmusic.ca, Facebook page tfitzgeraldmusic or Instagram page tomfitzgeraldmusic.



         

