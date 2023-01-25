Kickstarting The Art of Done

By Nate Smelle Nearly four decades have passed since the Algonquins of Pikwàkanagàn First Nation [formerly known as the Algonquins of Golden Lake] submitted a ...

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterBancroft This Week has been looking at various local community organizations that benefit from United Way Hastings Prince Edward’s support ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore On Dec. 31, 2021, just shy of her 100 birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 Betty White passed away. Known for her love ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter More than 30 years ago, Maggie’s Resource Centre started offering support and services to residents of North Hastings ...

By Nate SmelleWith 2022 now in the rear view mirror and the new year just getting underway, Vera Robinson is already hard at work from ...

UPDATE: Since news broke in the early evening hours of Sunday, Jan. 8 that a shooting incident had taken place at the Canadian Tire in ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore On Monday, Dec. 19, the Hastings Prince Edward District School Board held a closed special meeting of the committee of the whole. This ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Residents of Hastings Centennial Manor got surprise Christmas gifts on Thursday, Dec. 15 as members of the Auxiliary of Hastings Centennial Manor ...

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterIn a Dec. 19 post from the North Hastings Inspiration Place Facebook page, they announced that they had received a ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Insurance was the first topic of conversation for Wollaston council at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. A delegation was brought forward ...