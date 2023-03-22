Headline News

Large animal rescue awareness training to be held by Limerick Fire Department April 8

March 21, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local journalism Initiative Reporter

Limerick Fire Department will be hosting a large animal rescue awareness training day to be held on April 8 at the Limerick Township Community Centre at 7645 Hwy 620. Special guest MPP Ric Bresee will also be there to hand out certificates to all event participants. Limerick Township’s fire prevention officer and bylaw enforcement officer Cindy Fuerth comments on this upcoming training seminar.

Mark the date, as April 8 will see the Limerick Fire Department holding their large animal rescue seminar at the Limerick Township Community Centre for emergency service responders. In addition to having MPP Ric Bresee there to hand out certificates to participants, Fuerth says that they are pleased to have the Toronto Police Service’s Mounted Unit there that day to provide awareness training instruction.

“Participants will engage with hands-on activities, learning safety around livestock, what to do if there was a [multi vehicle accident] involving a livestock trailer and animals in situations that need assistance,” she says.

Fuerth told Bancroft This Week on March 20 that there will be 25 people in attendance on April 8 and that the training is only open to pre-registered emergency responders. She says that there were going to have a training seminar just before the destructive derecho passed through Limerick on May 21 of 2022, and consequently, they were forced to reschedule and re-evaluate the program offered.

“This training is very necessary to our area, and we are honoured to have MPP Ric Bresee hand out certificates to attendees.”



         

