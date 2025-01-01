Headline News

Maggie’s Resource Centre for women seeks cell phones

January 1, 2025

By Chris Houston

Maggie’s Resource Centre of North Hastings needs cell phones. The support centre, which supports women and children, is encouraging people to donate older cell phones. The centre notes that its clients are “experiencing domestic violence and are in critical need of reliable communication as they rebuild their lives.”

In a social media post on Dec. 12, Maggie’s wrote that “access to a phone can provide [women] with the safety and resources they need during this challenging time. Your generosity can make a significant difference in their journey towards empowerment and independence.”

Maggie’s encourages people to donate phones at their office or reach out to them via social media or contact them via their website https://maggiesresource.com or phone 613-332-3010.

In a statement to The Bancroft Times, Melissa St Pierre said that “two cellphones have been donated so far, we typically give an average one a month.”

St Pierre noted that “the Christmas holiday season is supposed to be a time of happiness with family and friends but for some women, it can turn into a nightmare of domestic violence. With increased stress related to financial expenses, social events, and family conflict can exacerbate tensions with couples. consumption of alcohol during holidays can worsen behaviour as well.”

St Pierre noted the importance of cell phones which “play a crucial role for women experiencing domestic abuse, serving as a vital lifeline in times of crisis.” Staff said that cell phones “empower victims of domestic violence to communicate discreetly with crisis intervention services, legal authorities, or trusted friends and family, enabling them to seek immediate help or safety.”

By donating cell phones, people enable women to “quickly reach out to Violence Against Women crisis staff or the OPP” which St Pierre said “can be lifesaving” and allows “women to escape dangerous situations and access necessary resources.”

St Pierre also noted that “smartphones can provide access to apps and online support networks, fostering a sense of community and resilience. In this context, cell phones are not just tools for communication; they are essential instruments of safety, hope, and empowerment for those navigating the complexities of domestic abuse.”

St Pierre stated that since April 2023 Maggie’s has helped 144 women in North Hastings. She noted that from November 2023 to November 2024, “62 women and children have been killed in Ontario” and that “15 cases were femicide/suicide.” She noted that the youngest victim was 2 months old and the oldest 86 years old.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Roosman mural to be updated during summer of 2025

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A mural by local artist Arne Roosman, which depicts the history of Bancroft and area since the arrival ...

Ontario’s Impaired driving numbers continue to rise

By Bill Kilpatrick According to a Dec. 30 press release by the east region headquarters of the OPP, which includes the Bancroft area, “The number ...

Bay of Quinte Mutual Insurance donates fire trailer to Limerick

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Limerick Township fire department has a new cargo trailer, donated to them by Bay of Quinte Mutual Insurance. ...

Maggie’s Resource Centre for women seeks cell phones

By Chris Houston Maggie’s Resource Centre of North Hastings needs cell phones. The support centre, which supports women and children, is encouraging people to donate ...

Brighten the Night Parade another yuletide success

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Maynooth’s Brighten the Night parade returned Dec. 14, with a Christmas market at Emond Hall in the Hastings ...

Parking becomes more limited in downtown Bancroft

By Bill Kilpatrick For those who struggle to find parking in downtown Bancroft, things have now gotten worse. On or around Dec. 1, Bill Hawley, ...

Bancroft Legion donates $7,000 to local organizations

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Bancroft Legion, branch 181 handed out cheques worth $7,000 on Dec. 13 to various worthy local organizations ...

Bancroft Santa Claus Parade a festive success

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bancroft’s Santa Claus Parade was another festive success, with 33 units (floats and walkers) overall participating and hundreds ...

Whitney Santa Claus parade will go ahead on Dec. 15

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter This year, “the cutest little Santa Claus Parade that you’ve ever seen” is happening after all, after some ...

Remembering the École Polytechnique shooting

By Bill Kilpatrick December 6 marked the 35 anniversary the École Polytechnique shooting in Montreal. On that day in 1989 a man, armed with guns ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support