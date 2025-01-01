Maggie’s Resource Centre for women seeks cell phones

January 1, 2025

By Chris Houston

Maggie’s Resource Centre of North Hastings needs cell phones. The support centre, which supports women and children, is encouraging people to donate older cell phones. The centre notes that its clients are “experiencing domestic violence and are in critical need of reliable communication as they rebuild their lives.”

In a social media post on Dec. 12, Maggie’s wrote that “access to a phone can provide [women] with the safety and resources they need during this challenging time. Your generosity can make a significant difference in their journey towards empowerment and independence.”

Maggie’s encourages people to donate phones at their office or reach out to them via social media or contact them via their website https://maggiesresource.com or phone 613-332-3010.

In a statement to The Bancroft Times, Melissa St Pierre said that “two cellphones have been donated so far, we typically give an average one a month.”

St Pierre noted that “the Christmas holiday season is supposed to be a time of happiness with family and friends but for some women, it can turn into a nightmare of domestic violence. With increased stress related to financial expenses, social events, and family conflict can exacerbate tensions with couples. consumption of alcohol during holidays can worsen behaviour as well.”

St Pierre noted the importance of cell phones which “play a crucial role for women experiencing domestic abuse, serving as a vital lifeline in times of crisis.” Staff said that cell phones “empower victims of domestic violence to communicate discreetly with crisis intervention services, legal authorities, or trusted friends and family, enabling them to seek immediate help or safety.”



By donating cell phones, people enable women to “quickly reach out to Violence Against Women crisis staff or the OPP” which St Pierre said “can be lifesaving” and allows “women to escape dangerous situations and access necessary resources.”



St Pierre also noted that “smartphones can provide access to apps and online support networks, fostering a sense of community and resilience. In this context, cell phones are not just tools for communication; they are essential instruments of safety, hope, and empowerment for those navigating the complexities of domestic abuse.”

St Pierre stated that since April 2023 Maggie’s has helped 144 women in North Hastings. She noted that from November 2023 to November 2024, “62 women and children have been killed in Ontario” and that “15 cases were femicide/suicide.” She noted that the youngest victim was 2 months old and the oldest 86 years old.