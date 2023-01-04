Manor residents receive Christmas surprise

January 4, 2023
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
Residents of Hastings Centennial Manor got surprise Christmas gifts on Thursday, Dec. 15 as members of the Auxiliary of Hastings Centennial Manor presented each resident with a special lap blanket of their own.
Over 100 cozy blankets were handed out. The fundraiser a Wheelbarrow full of Wine raffle draw was able to fund these gifts. The auxiliary members would like to thank all those who purchased a ticket for the raffle over the passed year, as they helped bring smiles to the residents of the manor.
Christmas and birthday presents are just one part of the services that the auxiliary provides to the manor residents to help ensure they continue to live their best lives. Those interested in more information about the auxiliary and their work they do or volunteering are invited to visit their Facebook Page.