Patrons love Valentine’s Day arts and craft night at CMPL

February 11, 2025

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Carlow Mayo Public Library held an arts and crafts night on Feb. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to make Valentine’s Day cards. CEO/head librarian Carrie McKenzie said that they had a total of seven people come by and lots of beautiful cards were made for this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

McKenzie told Bancroft This Week it doesn’t take long to plan a fun activity for all ages, and that you just have to have an idea of something you want to provide as a fun activity and then think abut different skill abilities so that you can offer alternatives or adapt to different skill levels. She says that lots of beautiful cards were made on the night of Feb. 4 and that they had a total of seven attendees.

“The idea of arts and crafts evening that is run every first Tuesday of the month is not to provide the most elaborate craft possible, but to provide the residents of Carlow/Mayo with a chance to visit and share some joyful moments using the crafts as a common ground to get started. As I often say, libraries are more than just books and computers, they are safe places for everyone to feel welcome and provide a chance to meet new friends, share memories and promote ongoing learning!” she says.

McKenzie told Bancroft This Week that the CMPL just had four new board members added who are inspired to help them provide these services to their community.

“The Carlow/Mayo Public library board and staff are working together to build more programming opportunities to help turn the library into a community hub,” she says. “Check out our February programming calendar [on the CMPL Facebook page] and keep an eye out for our big March Break program where Metis Nation of Ontario helps us to bring out the zoo in library programming!”