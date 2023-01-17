Pictures of the past in 2023 calendar

January 17, 2023
By Kristena Scutt-Moore
The Bancroft North Hastings Heritage Museum has released a new batch of calendars and the 2023 year features historic pictures from the Bancroft area. Calendars are available for $5 a piece and all funds raised goes towards management of the museum.
Before Christmas the museum surprised residents of the Bancroft Centennial Manor with their own issues for the 2023 calendar. Many had fun looking through the pictures and sharing stories of memories the pictures brought back.
The calendars show off historic landmarks and displays just how much the town has changed in the last 70 years. The calendars are available for purchase at both the museum and the Bancroft This Week office.