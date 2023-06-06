General News

St. Paul’s United Church plant and yard sale flourished

June 6, 2023

By Chris Drost

St. Paul’s United Church in downtown Bancroft had their annual yard and plant sale on June 3. By all accounts, the sale which featured a variety of plants and other yard sale items like linens, crystal, silver, books, jigsaw puzzles, tools and more, was quite successful. Janice Stapley, the United Church Women treasurer, said they raised $1,181.45 from the sale, which will go toward community programs.
On June 3, St. Paul’s United Church had their annual yard and plant sale outside the church and in the church hall.
Laura Mitchell, the UCW communications director, told Bancroft This Week on June 1 that Doris Sargent was the main convener for the event and that Karen Burnett would be running the sale on June 3.
“As a newbie to Bancroft, I am told by the United Church Women that this is a yearly event. All items for sale have been donated by church members and the public. We have linens, crystal, silver, books, jigsaw puzzles, tools and more. The plants are arriving tomorrow so at this point, I don’t know what will be available. The proceeds will go to the church to help with community services,” she says.
On the day of the sale, business was brisk, and Burnett said that patrons had been waiting outside the door at 8 a.m. that morning, one hour before the sale started, to peruse the items available for purchase.
Susan Hunt, who was overseeing the sale of the plants outside with Elizabeth Crouse, said they had mostly perennials for sale and they’d practically sold out of plants and were down to a small table of them by 10 a.m.
“Everybody knows our plants are bigger and a better price than at the stores, so we always have a good crowd,” she says.
Sharon White thought the plant/yard sale was cool and she comes out every year.
“They always have good stuff and they have great prices,” she says.
Dominic Nadeau was busy looking through the selection of books for sale.
“I heard about it, read it online and decided to come check it out,” he says.
Edmund Bonner tells Bancroft This Week that like White, he also comes out every year for the sale.
“It’s a really good sale. Every year I come,” he says.
Overall, Stapley says the event raised $1181.45 for community programs.
“It was a great sale,” she says. “We were really pleased.”



         

