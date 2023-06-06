St. Paul’s United Church plant and yard sale flourished

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The townships of Limerick, Tudor and Cashel and Wollaston are under a total fire ban as of June ...

By Bill Kilpatrick On May 31, students in Heather Taylor’s Grade 11 English class at North Hastings High School gathered in front of a panel ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Wollaston Township council received an update from the Eastern Ontario Regional Network at their meeting on May 9. ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Bancroft Lions’ Club Pet Valu Dog Guides Walk happened on May 28 at the Santa House beside ...

By Bill Kilpatrick On May 28 the Wildewood Art gallery in Maynooth held its final showing that featured all new work from 17 different artists. ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As Bancroft This Week reported last week, the Bancroft IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s happened on May ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Hastings Highlands Public Library teamed up with the Lake St. Peter Property Owners’ Association (www.lsppoa.ca) and Watersheds ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Despite the unrelenting rain, none of the vendors or patrons’ spirits were dampened at the first Bancroft Farmers ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to a May 10 media release from Amelia Huffman, communications, grants and IT person with the Alzheimer’s ...

By Bill Kilpatrick When Grade 12 North Hastings High School student Qwin Goodwin woke up on May 3 the first thing he did was check ...