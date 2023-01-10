The Muse to host Bill Black CD release party Jan. 20

January 10, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Haliburton area singer/songwriter and musician Bill Black will be performing selections from his new CD at the CD release party for My Favourite Kinda Trouble at downtown Bancroft’s The Muse Gallery and Café on Jan. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Black, along with several of the musicians who appear on his new album, comment on this upcoming release party and show.

Black recorded his new CD My Favourite Kinda Trouble at the Anax Junius Music Studio in Maynooth. He says that the 12 songs on the record are a personal reflection of the way he sees the world through his eyes and his own personal life experiences.

“Written by myself over the past few years, they are songs of love, loss, survival, relationships, optimism, being misunderstood and childhood memories. With humour, thoughtful catchy phrases and hidden inuendoes, all wrapped up in toe tapping music with upbeat melodies, it is meant to lift spirits, and entice the listener to enjoy and live for the moment,” he says.

Annie Wilde, who does harmonies and percussion with local band The Salt Cellars is one of the backing vocalists on the album along with Haliburton area resident and singer/songwriter Jodi Timgren. A member of the band The Canadian Tall Boys, multi-instrumentalist and McArthur’s Mills resident Scott Stewart is also on the CD, along with Haliburton resident and keyboard player Dan O’Neil. Opening the show will be Albert Saxby, a singer/songwriter from Haliburton.

Wilde has contributed to over 30 albums in various genres and thoroughly enjoyed working on “My Favourite Kinda Trouble” in collaboration with producer Richard Joudrey and Timgren.

“Generally, backing vocals are recorded after the instrumentation and final vocals have been completed. Jodi recorded her first solo album of original music in our studio this past summer and we both added backing vocal parts. As our voices blended so well, Jodi asked me to add her rich tones to Bill’s uplifting and fun songs. We look forward to sharing music from this delightful album that reflects his ‘always optimistic’ approach to life!” she says.

Timgren says she loved being invited to provide backing vocals for Black’s album.

“I am also excited to participate in the release. Bill’s songs are fun, relatable and catchy! His lyrics are amazing and I admire the way he builds his songs musically. I say book a seat at the Muse before they are gone!” she says.

Stewart says that he had a blast working with Black and the team at Anax Junius Music Studio and he was excited to be invited to celebrate the finished product at The Muse on Jan. 20.

“I’ve been humming tunes from the album around the house, and can’t wait to play them live,” he says.

Liz Raymond is the owner of the Muse Gallery and Café and says that they are very excited to have Black perform at their establishment on Jan. 20.

“We feel blessed to have so much local talent come to our café. Bill Black is bringing some other artists as well and we are very excited for his CD release concert!” she says.

Black says that guided by master recording engineer Joudrey of Anax Junius Studios, the first level of the production process was to lay down the rough or scratch tracks, with guitar and vocals first as a guide to build the songs. This was followed by the bass and drum tracks by Joudrey, then the clean guitar by Black, then piano by Ron Kapitan, then main vocals by Black, then mandolin, harmonica and dobro by Black, then backing vocals by Wilde and Timgren, then finished off with lead guitar and lap steel by Stewart.

“Finally, with [Joudrey] at the controls mixing everything, it came together like magic,” he says.

Black’s first interest in music occurred at grade school when he played the tuba, but as a teen, he moved over to the guitar.

“Over the years, I learned to play piano, harmonica, mandolin, saxophone, violin, ukulele, but my main and favourite instrument always remained the guitar,” he says.

Some of the most cherished memories he’s made, according to Black, were as a teenager, playing music in bars, parties, campfires, etc., and the people he met and the ones that are still in his life all these years later.

“Making this album is an extension of those experiences. Making new friends, bonding over music, being creative together and sharing that creativity with others,” he says.

Black says that he’s inspired by and admires anyone who attempts to write their own songs and gets in front of an audience of any size and puts it all out there for all to hear.

“It’s a scary and exciting experience all at the same time. To play with Eric Clapton, Neil Young, or Jim Cuddy, would be a wow factor moment,” he says.

Going into 2023 and beyond, Black says he wants to continue writing songs that make people smile, dance and feel good, maybe try to collaborate with song writing and play as many venues as possible spreading his music and seeing people enjoy his music. He also mentions that his new CD will be available to buy at his Muse gig for $15.

“With My Favourite Kinda Trouble now finished, I’m hoping to play as many shows, festivals and events as I can, hoping to share my music and see the smiles on faces when I play a song that resonates with someone,” he says. “I’m so grateful for all the attention and interest I’ve already received.”