The spirit of Christmas at Riverstone

December 20, 2022
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
Sleigh bells, carols and laughter filled the air at the Riverstone Residence on Saturday, Dec. 17 as residents and their families gathered for a day of festive activities.
Participants gathered for a day of festivities, including a bonfire cooking hot dogs and other goodies, a warming station with hot apple cider and the main attraction, horse drawn wagon rides from Rockfield Farm. It was a full Christmas celebration for the residents to spend the full day with friends of Riverstone and their families.
Carolyn Smith-Green said, “Watching the Residents and Staff yesterday, it was really not like any other day at Riverstone. It is the spirit of Riverstone that we had/saw – home, family, community, togetherness, friendship, laughter, care and love.”
The sleigh rides started at the Riverstone entrance, then travelled down Hastings Street South, where the residents and their family were able to sing carols to their neighbours and friends.