Headline News

Three barks for a successful Bancroft Lions’ Club Pet Valu Dog Guides Walk

May 30, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Bancroft Lions’ Club Pet Valu Dog Guides Walk happened on May 28 at the Santa House beside Riverside Park, was a success and got a big “paws up” from the dogs present. Sponsored by Pet Valu, overall, the event raised approximately $3,000 to $4,000 for the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, and thanks to Pet Valu, 100 per cent of the proceeds to back to the foundation..

The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is an accredited not for profit that relies on its largest fundraising event the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides, by providing Canadians with disabilities dog guides at no cost, to empower them and provide support. According to Maria Galindo, communications manager with the LFCDG, over 150 communities and over 2,000 people across Canada come together to raise money for the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides each year. To date, the walks have raised over $21 million. The nationwide goal this year is $1.4 million, while the goal for the Bancroft walk is $3,000. For more information, please go to www.walkfordogguides.com.

The weather was sunny, clear and hot on May 28 for the Bancroft Lions’ Club Pet Valu Dog Guides Walk at the Santa House beside Riverside Park. Lions’ Club member Scott says they planned for months in advance of the walk.

“It was really hard to get the weather perfect for this. One time they messed up on that it was kind of cold and wet, but we persevered,” he joked.

The Bancroft Lions’ Club also had their newly renovated camper trailer on site, which had been donated. They’d converted it to a food preparation trailer to bring along to events like this one, and were breaking it in. A small barbecue was heating up to grill hot dogs and sausages for the walkers, while coolers full of food items and cold drinks were in the trailer, just waiting to be consumed.

After enjoying some hot dogs and drinks before the walk, the walkers started down Bridge Street to the Pet Valu, the sponsor of the walk. There they stopped in for some treats for the dogs and a photo with Pet Valu employees Lexi and Clarissa, with their dog Ivy.

Post walk day, Bancroft Lions’ Club member Laverne Stapley tells Bancroft This Week that the Bancroft walk raised about $3,000 to $4,000, although they didn’t have a final tally as of May 29, although he said they would soon. He thought it was a successful walk.

“I’m quite happy with the way it went. Everyone seemed to have a good time,” he says.

Angela Thibert, communications coordinator with the LFCDG, tells Bancroft This Week that so far, they’ve raised just over $500,000, but people can donate until June 30, so there is still time to reach their $1.4 million goal.

“Just like to thank everybody for supporting the walk this year. We are so grateful for all our sponsors, volunteers, walk organizers and donors.”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Three barks for a successful Bancroft Lions’ Club Pet Valu Dog Guides Walk

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Bancroft Lions’ Club Pet Valu Dog Guides Walk happened on May 28 at the Santa House beside ...

The Wildewood ‘torch’ gets passed on

By Bill Kilpatrick On May 28 the Wildewood Art gallery in Maynooth held its final showing that featured all new work from 17 different artists. ...

Bancroft Walk for Alzheimer’s raises over $11,000

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As Bancroft This Week reported last week, the Bancroft IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s happened on May ...

New Nature Discovery Backpack lending library now at HHPL

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Hastings Highlands Public Library teamed up with the Lake St. Peter Property Owners’ Association (www.lsppoa.ca) and Watersheds ...

First market of the season draws more than 200 customers

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Despite the unrelenting rain, none of the vendors or patrons’ spirits were dampened at the first Bancroft Farmers ...

Bancroft Walk for Alzheimer’s coming May 27

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to a May 10 media release from Amelia Huffman, communications, grants and IT person with the Alzheimer’s ...

Local student aiming for the stars

By Bill Kilpatrick When Grade 12 North Hastings High School student Qwin Goodwin woke up on May 3 the first thing he did was check ...

Bancroft Lions Club’s Pet Valu Dog Guides Walk coming May 28

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is an accredited not for profit that relies on its largest ...

Mock disaster training exercise held at Maynooth Public School

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to a May 2 press release on the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board website, and ...

Grassroots efforts making a big difference for turtles

By Nate Smelle With the 2023 turtle nesting season now underway, Think Turtle Conservation Initiative’s managing director Kelly Wallace is already on the move. When ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support