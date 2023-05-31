Three barks for a successful Bancroft Lions’ Club Pet Valu Dog Guides Walk

May 30, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Bancroft Lions’ Club Pet Valu Dog Guides Walk happened on May 28 at the Santa House beside Riverside Park, was a success and got a big “paws up” from the dogs present. Sponsored by Pet Valu, overall, the event raised approximately $3,000 to $4,000 for the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, and thanks to Pet Valu, 100 per cent of the proceeds to back to the foundation..

The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is an accredited not for profit that relies on its largest fundraising event the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides, by providing Canadians with disabilities dog guides at no cost, to empower them and provide support. According to Maria Galindo, communications manager with the LFCDG, over 150 communities and over 2,000 people across Canada come together to raise money for the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides each year. To date, the walks have raised over $21 million. The nationwide goal this year is $1.4 million, while the goal for the Bancroft walk is $3,000. For more information, please go to www.walkfordogguides.com.

The weather was sunny, clear and hot on May 28 for the Bancroft Lions’ Club Pet Valu Dog Guides Walk at the Santa House beside Riverside Park. Lions’ Club member Scott says they planned for months in advance of the walk.

“It was really hard to get the weather perfect for this. One time they messed up on that it was kind of cold and wet, but we persevered,” he joked.

The Bancroft Lions’ Club also had their newly renovated camper trailer on site, which had been donated. They’d converted it to a food preparation trailer to bring along to events like this one, and were breaking it in. A small barbecue was heating up to grill hot dogs and sausages for the walkers, while coolers full of food items and cold drinks were in the trailer, just waiting to be consumed.

After enjoying some hot dogs and drinks before the walk, the walkers started down Bridge Street to the Pet Valu, the sponsor of the walk. There they stopped in for some treats for the dogs and a photo with Pet Valu employees Lexi and Clarissa, with their dog Ivy.

Post walk day, Bancroft Lions’ Club member Laverne Stapley tells Bancroft This Week that the Bancroft walk raised about $3,000 to $4,000, although they didn’t have a final tally as of May 29, although he said they would soon. He thought it was a successful walk.

“I’m quite happy with the way it went. Everyone seemed to have a good time,” he says.

Angela Thibert, communications coordinator with the LFCDG, tells Bancroft This Week that so far, they’ve raised just over $500,000, but people can donate until June 30, so there is still time to reach their $1.4 million goal.

“Just like to thank everybody for supporting the walk this year. We are so grateful for all our sponsors, volunteers, walk organizers and donors.”