Tudor and Cashel stop to remember

November 12, 2024

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Tudor and Cashel Township observed Remembrance Day on Nov. 11 at the cenotaph in Gilmour beside the municipal office. Councillor Elain Holloway, master of ceremonies, said that everything was fantastic and that the refreshments following the ceremony provided a time of fellowship that helped solidify the importance of the day and allowing attendees to share their individual experiences and stories in remembrance of family members.

Holloway welcomed everyone to the ceremony and recited the land acknowledgement.

“Though many wars and conflicts, brave Canadians have made unimaginable sacrifices, leaving behind families, homes and dreams to protect the values of freedom that our country gets to experience today. Their courage and selflessness allow us and generations to come to live in peace. Today, we will remember and honour those who sacrificed their lives and to protect our future,” she says.

“O’Canada” was then played and everyone sang along, and then “The Last Post” was played by Sue Hicks, followed by two minutes of silence, and “Reveille” was then played, also by Hicks. The playing of these two pieces of music is used to draw the symbolic association between the soldier’s last duty of sitting sentry (death) and his/her rising above his/her mortal duties (reveille), according to www.canada.ca.

Limerick Mayor Kim Carson then read “In Flanders Fields” a poem first published in 1915 written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, who was inspired to write it after presiding over the funeral of friend and fellow soldier Lieutenant Alexis Helmer who died in the Second Battle of Ypres. Carson’s recitation was followed by the laying of the wreaths at the cenotaph.

MPP Ric Bresee said he was honoured to be there as they remember the veterans and ensure that their efforts and sacrifices are never forgotten.

“When you think of war, it seems like it’s a long way away, something you see on TV, but to our veterans and our current soldiers, it’s all too close to home. We lost many of them, many came home with scars, physical and mental, and their families continue to offer that sacrifice. One of the positive notes, if you will, is I see so many of our veterans that came back after their service and join in our community services. So many understand that duty to the community, duty to their neighbours, is one of the most important values of all. We thank them for their service of all types and we will never forget,” he says.

Deputy Mayor Bob Bridger read a message from Mayor Dave Hederson, who could not be there, the latter recalling a visit to Juno Beach and the Canadian War Cemetery in Normandy and the sobering effect it had on him.

“As time goes on and new generations replace the old, I hope the new understand the significance of today and find a way to remember the way we do. It is incumbent on us to make sure that happens because we must never forget,” he says.

Limerick Mayor Kim Carson said that she’s always reminded at this time of year of the people lost in this community.

“There’s a number of places in and around North Hastings where you can see the graves and memorials. I encourage you to look at the Limerick Community Centre where there’s a plaque with a list of names. The few that lived here gave up a lot and the fact that we all came out today to remember them means so much. And I think we need to continue to pay respect and I’m reminded we gave up a lot, even still to this day. So thank you for being here and remember to remember,” she says.

“God Save the King” was then played and then Reverend Rob Chaffey delivered the closing prayer, saying that on this Remembrance Day, we remember and reflect on those who fought for our freedom.

“Those gathered from the storm of war into the peace of your presence. Praise you God, for the privileges we experience in Canada. We pray for those around the world who don’t have the same rights and freedoms. Defend the cause of the weak and fatherless, maintain the rights of the poor and oppressed. May that peace calm our fears, bring justice to all peoples and establish harmony among nations, through Jesus Christ, our Lord. Amen,” he says.

In closing, Holloway told the attendees that they all came together to remember those who sacrificed their lives and she expressed her gratitude to all who attended that day and to everyone who participated.

“We had volunteers behind the scenes and I want to ensure they’re recognized as well. As we leave here today, we do so with a renewed pledge to never forget those who’ve fallen in service to Canada. Thank you to all who have served and who continue to serve. Let us ensure that the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice lives on in our actions and our words. We will remember,” she says.

Holloway told Bancroft This Week that everything was fantastic, and that it was her first experience as master of ceremonies for such an important event.

“[I was] privileged not only to represent our township, Tudor and Cashel, but to have the honour of welcoming our guests; MPP Ric Bresee, Deputy Mayor Bob Bridger, Limerick Township Mayor Kim Carson, her father retired Airforce Airman Mr. Lyle Carson, our trumpeter Sue Hicks, Limerick Fire Department’s Mike Cochran, Larry Holloway, Reverend Robert Chaffey who closed the ceremony in prayer, behind the scene volunteers and the many residents in attendance showing their support in honouring the extraordinary contributions of those who sacrificed their lives to protect our freedoms and values,” she says. “A time of fellowship following the ceremony helped solidify the importance of this day allowing others to share in their individual experiences and stories in Remembrance of family members.”