Whitney Santa Claus parade will go ahead on Dec. 15

December 10, 2024
By Michael Riley
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
This year, “the cutest little Santa Claus Parade that you’ve ever seen” is happening after all, after some concern that it may not be. The Whitney Santa Claus Parade will be going forward on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. following the Breakfast with Santa. Councillor Joan Kuiack, a member of the Whitney Recreation Committee comments to Bancroft This Week.
There was some concern a couple of weeks ago that the Whitney Santa Claus Parade may not happen this year due to the low number of floats that had been signed up as of Nov. 24, and the Whitney Recreation Committee decided to make a final determination at their Dec. 3 meeting. Only five floats had been registered as of Nov. 24 when typically, the parade each year would have an average of 20 floats. According to Kuiack at that time, that low number of floats didn’t justify all the work involved putting the parade together.
Kuiack told Bancroft This Week on Dec. 6 that the popular Breakfast with Santa was still happening on Dec. 15, and it had been held for years before the parade. She said if the parade was green-lit, it would be on the same day in the afternoon, following Breakfast with Santa.
Fortunately, after the recreation committee meeting on Dec. 3, the committee decided to proceed with the parade, as either more floats were registered or they were content to go ahead with a smaller parade this year, although organizers didn’t comment specifically on the reasons why they elected to proceed with it. For any updates on the parade as they happen, go to the Whitney Recreation Committee’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/whitneyrec.
Kuiack confirmed to Bancroft This Week on Dec. 7 that it looked like the parade was happening after all.
“Big or small, it will be enjoyed!”