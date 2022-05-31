$2,000 for the dogs who guide

May 31, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The weather was perfect for a walk with a four legged best friend on Sunday, May 29, and eight people and four furry friends took advantage of it to help the dogs who help guide others.

The Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides returned to Bancroft on May 29, and the walkers were able to raise $2,000 for the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides. Dogs who go through the foundations training are trained to be one of seven guide types. These include, Canine Vision, Hearing, Seizure Response, Service, Autism Assistance, Diabetic Alert and Facility Support.

The Canine Vision Canada program is the longest standing program. Since 1985, Canine Vision Dog Guides have been enriching the lives of Canadians who are at least 12 years old and are blind or visually impaired. Hearing Dog Guides assist individuals who are 10 years of age or older and who are deaf or hard of hearing to detect sounds they are unable to hear on their own. Seizure Response Guides are trained to assist individuals 10 years of age or older with epilepsy, Seizure Response Dog Guides are capable of activating an alert system or barking for help in the event of a seizure.Service Dog Guides help those with mobility issues gain access to buildings and even things as simple as grabbing the remote control or phone. Autism Assistance Dog Guides help children between 3 and 12 who are on the autism spectrum. These Dog Guides provide safety, companionship, and unconditional love. They offer a calming relief for children in high anxiety situations, and reduce the stress commonly experienced in public places. Diabetic Alert Dog Guides assist people aged 10 or older who are insulin dependent with hypoglycemic unawareness. They are trained to detect sudden drops in their handler’s blood sugar through scent and alert them so that they can ingest something sweet. Facility Support dogs are for use by professional agencies with individuals in traumatic situations. These dogs are trained to provide comfort to victims or witnesses of a crime or sudden tragedy. Facility Support Guides often work in places such as with the OPP, trauma centers and even some schools. Those interested in more information about the different types of dog guides, how to become part of a program or just general information are used to please email info@dogguides.com or call 1-800-768-3030.

The Walk for Dog Guides participants met at the Bancroft Lions Club’s Santa’s Village House next to the Post Office parking lot and walked along station street to Pet Value and around the Bancroft Legion parking lot back to the Santa’s Village House for a fresh drinking of water for the dog participants, and thank you gift packs for the two-legged participants to share with their four-legged best friends. Those interested in local dog guide information are asked to talk with Bancroft Lions Club member and dog guides trainer Laverne Stapley, he can be reached at Bancroft Dairy Queen.