Hard C.O.R.E. off-road event roaring success

September 3, 2019

Sept. 3, 2019

By Chris Drost

The inaugural NC Boyz Tech Hard C.O.R.E. off-road event that took place in New Carlow over Labour Day Weekend got off to a roaring start as a large crowd of approximately one thousand spectators lined the fence and perched on their tailgates waiting for the action to begin.
The idea for the event came from Quentin and Corey Armstrong and Travis Layland of NC Boyz Tech in Bird’s Creek, a manufacturing company that has evolved into serving the mega truck industry with its fabrication of shocks. Scott Shocks is its sister company.
Quentin said, “When I was about 13 there was a similar event that used to be in Bancroft off the Bronson Rd. We wanted to do something similar for the community and so we have created this event.”
The course for the event was built over the past month on the property of Kevin Wodzak on the New Carlow Road with the help of many volunteers. Those who went above and beyond the sponsorships included Wilson’s TimbrMart, Murphy Septic Service, Tripp Excavating and Septic Tank Pumping, Wes Robb Contracting, Rockwell Offroad, G. Dillabough Forest Products, J.R. Millwright and Fabrication, Dillabough Millwright and Welding, Madawaska Property Management, McAlpine Pipeline Services, Maple Leaf Country Store and now LCBO, Lloyd Trolley Logging and Central Ontario Scrap Metals. True Bogger Media of New York filmed the event and took photos. North of the Border worked with NC Boyz to provide much needed timers for the event.
Quentin added, “Our family and friends have also been incredibly helpful.”
Quentin said, “Without the drivers we wouldn’t have an event so thank you to the local drivers as well as those who came from as far away as Timmins and London and the drag guys from Quebec.”
Quentin also thanked retired police officers Ed White and Matt Newhook for providing security for the event and the Township of Carlow/Mayo, who he described as “so easy to work with.”
The CMRA drag races were a sanctioned event of the Canadian Mud Racing Association.
Besides the number of truck events, Mega Truck Hill and Hole and freestyle, Open Bog and CMRA drags, about 70 people took advantage of the on-site rough camping to make a weekend of it.



         

