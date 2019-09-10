Headline News

Painting rocks for turtles

September 10, 2019

by Kristena Schutt-Moore

What do paint, rocks, books and turtles have in common? Fun at the North Hastings Public Library and a fundraiser for the Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre. On Saturday, Sept. 7 the youth who came to the library’s Saturday Kid’s Corner event got to create beautiful works of art and help area turtles.
Each child was able to select a rock and let their imaginations run wild and paint the rocks with their favourite book characters, real life creatures and even food items. Once their first rock was completed they were able to select another rock and paint something new.
Once they finished their piece they were either able to take it home or donate it to the Think Turtle Initiative run by Kelly Wallace. The donated rocks are then taken with Wallace to different fairs, markets and other community events and she sells them along with other turtle memorabilia to help raise funds for the OTCC. Many of the young participants liked that idea and each donated at least one of their creations.
The NHPL hosts a Kid’s Corner event every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and  everyone is welcome to attend.



         

Painting rocks for turtles

