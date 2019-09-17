General News

NHHS class of ’73 gets back together

September 17, 2019

Sept. 17, 2019

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The North Hastings High School class of 1973 were a fun bunch. They created their own study hall in one of the school’s hallways, they hosted skating parties up on the Eagles Nest and everyone thought they were inseparable.
Then came graduation day and the class of 40 soon scattered across the continent like leaves in the wind. Then at last year’s fly in breakfast at the Bancroft Community Airport, three of the class mates met up again and decided that it was time for a reunion. The three soon turned into a team of six and they started going through their old yearbooks (known in ‘73 as The Beaver) and tracking down their old classmates. 
The reunion was held on Saturday, Sept. 14 and 40 classmates and two teachers started the day by hitting the green of the Bancroft Ridge Golf Course. Then they took a tour of their old stomping grounds at NHHS and then returned to the golf course for supper.
It was a fun night of storytelling, memories and catching up with old friends. There are plans for future reunions in the works so those Huskies of 1973 that were unable to make this year’s reunion will be able to catch up with old friends next year.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Medicine Walk reveals the healing power of plants

Sept. 17, 2019 By Nate Smelle On Saturday, Sept. 14 educators from the Algonquin Inodewiziwin EarlyON Centre hosted a Medicine Walk with Joe Pitawanakwat of ...

Painting rocks for turtles

Sept. 10, 2019 by Kristena Schutt-Moore What do paint, rocks, books and turtles have in common? Fun at the North Hastings Public Library and a ...

Happy 30th Maynooth Madness

Sept. 3, 2019 By Chris Drost Described by organizers as being 30 years in the making, the successful 30th annual Maynooth Madness on Saturday, Aug. ...

The birch bark canoe returns to the York River

Aug. 27, 2019 by Kristena Schutt-Moore The weather was perfect for a canoe ride on Friday, Aug. 23 and the Anishinaabe Baptiste Community Organization and ...

HH going after RED funding

Aug. 20, 2019 By Chris Drost While it will take second priority to the funding application to the Rural Economic Development Fund under the Economic ...

Successful Ride for the Trust

Aug. 13, 2019 By Chris Drost North Hastings Community Trust’s Ride for the Trust – Trust the Ride, on Saturday, Aug. 11 was another great ...

Maynooth celebrates Pride

Aug. 6, 2019 By Nate Smelle More than 150 people gathered in Logger’s Field on Sunday afternoon for the closing celebration of Maynooth Pride weekend. ...

Algonquin Inòdewiziwin Centre blossoms through intergenerational education

July 30, 2019 By Nate Smelle As the Algonquin Inòdewiziwin EarlyON Child and Family Centre approaches its first anniversary, those instrumental in making the centre ...

Pet Fest raises awareness of animals in need

July 23, 2019 By Nate Smelle Animal lovers descended on Millennium Park in Bancroft on Saturday, July 20 for Home Again Animal Rescue’s second annual ...

New To You gets a new look

July 16, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore The volunteers of New To You have been working hard since early January to give the New To You ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support