NHHS class of ’73 gets back together

September 17, 2019
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The North Hastings High School class of 1973 were a fun bunch. They created their own study hall in one of the school’s hallways, they hosted skating parties up on the Eagles Nest and everyone thought they were inseparable.
Then came graduation day and the class of 40 soon scattered across the continent like leaves in the wind. Then at last year’s fly in breakfast at the Bancroft Community Airport, three of the class mates met up again and decided that it was time for a reunion. The three soon turned into a team of six and they started going through their old yearbooks (known in ‘73 as The Beaver) and tracking down their old classmates.
The reunion was held on Saturday, Sept. 14 and 40 classmates and two teachers started the day by hitting the green of the Bancroft Ridge Golf Course. Then they took a tour of their old stomping grounds at NHHS and then returned to the golf course for supper.
It was a fun night of storytelling, memories and catching up with old friends. There are plans for future reunions in the works so those Huskies of 1973 that were unable to make this year’s reunion will be able to catch up with old friends next year.