General News

Author Ann Douglas visits HH library

September 24, 2019

Sept. 24, 2019

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Local author Ann Douglas held a discussion on parenting and her new book called Happy Parents, Happy Kids on Saturday, Sept. 21.
She talked about how important it was for parents to take some time to themselves to reflect on the events of the day. “Nobody talks about the thinking part of parenting, but parents are always thinking about their children.”
She says that a good way for parents to learn more about parenting is talking with other parents, but also by listening to their own children. “Each child is different and each will respond differently to different ways of parenting.”
In her book Douglas talks about different topics that many parents struggle with such as anxiety, work and life balance, and minimizing quilt. She also urges parents to instead of focusing on the hard moments to strive for the special moments that creates the spark of connection between parents and their child and being with them instead of worrying about yesterday or tomorrow.
During the talk members of the audience were invited to have a group discussion about concerns or triumphs. Their main concerns was technology and how it has made it hard for many parents to teach things such as patience and sharing when their child expects everything in an instant.
Douglas’s book is now part of the Hastings Highlands Public Library for interested parents with kids of any age who want to try something different.



         

