Headline News

Filling the BCT van for Thanksgiving

October 15, 2019

Oct. 15, 2019

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Customers at No Frills were full of the Thanksgiving spirit on Saturday, Oct. 5 as they helped fill the Bancroft Community Transit van for the North Hastings Community Cupboard.
Cupboard volunteers asked shoppers as they went into the store if they would be interested in helping fill the van and just about everyone who came out had two or more items for the volunteers. Many people say they are never sure what to get for the food bank. So this year the volunteers created a grocery list that included items like canned vegetables and fruit, canned fish and meat, crackers, soups and stews, pasta sauces, beans, hot and cold cereals, peanut butter, potatoes and rice, boxed stuffing, canned cranberry sauce and canned gravy. Some of these items went towards ensuring families had all the trimmings for Thanksgiving dinner while others are items the community cupboard is always in need of.
Together the shoppers were able to collect over 1,000 pounds of food and over $200 in cash and gift cards, which will be put towards purchasing the final touches to the Thanksgiving baskets.



         

