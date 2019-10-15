Leaders need to listen to youth and act on climate change

October 15, 2019
Oct. 15, 2019
To the Editor,
In Bancroft for the last two Fridays there has been an increase in the number of people and students coming together and holding signs about climate change and the necessity of dealing with it. For our students and all young people this is by far the most important aspect of the coming election, for it is they who will be so negatively impacted if climate change continues, and I’ve read recently that Canada’s temperatures are rising at twice the global average rate. I wonder why giving our awareness of climate change and its impact as it being allowed to continue for as long as it has, and recently I read a book with clarifies a basic reality the book is called Oils Deep State: how the petroleum industry undermines democracy and stops action on global warming.
It tells us that our governments have being accepting money from the oil industry for years. If anyone is interested in reading this book, check at the Bancroft Library. We also have a government that has been subsidizing the oil industry with money from our taxes and it’s still pushing to build the B.C. trans mountain pipeline. If this does get built and used we’re told that it will add the equivalent of the climate warming emissions of 34 million cars a year. So any government pushing for this is obviously not interested in dealing with our climate emergency. With regard to this election let it be known that there are two parties that will do what is necessary to fight climate change, the New Democrats and the Greens. For the sake of our children and grandchildren remember this.
Donna Forth
Dungannon