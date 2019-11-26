‘Boreal’ to perform in Bancroft

November 26, 2019
Nov. 26, 2019
On Sunday, Dec. 1 the popular seasonal harmonies trio Boreal will be performing “Songs For The Snowy Season” at the Village Play House in Bancroft.
The group consists of award winning singer-songwriters Tannis Slimmon and Katherine Wheatley and their new bandmate Angie Nussey. Slimmon’s career has spanned more than 35 years. In that time, as a member of the Bird Sisters she has sung harmony for the Rheostatics, David Francey, Valdy as well as several other Canadian music all-stars. In 2008 Slimmons received the Canadian Folk Music Award for Contemporary Vocalist of the Year, and her solo album Lucky Blue was named one of the Top 10 Albums of 2008 in the Penguin Eggs magazine critics’ poll. Slimmon’s efforts on the album also earned her a Golden Quill Award for songwriting, and an Independent Music Award for Best Folk/Roots Song courtesy of her song “Ernest, Charlie and Allen.”
When not performing with Boreal, Wheatley also performs as a solo artist with Betty and the Bobs, and as part of the duo Wendell and Wheat with Canadian Country Music Hall of Famer, Wendell Ferguson. Wheatley’s song “Hallelujah” won a 2009 Golden Quill award, and two of her other songs were selected for the new Rise Again Songbook (30th anniversary publication of Rise Up Singing). Wheatley has performed on CBC’s Vinyl Café and CTV’s Canada AM. Through her program Youthsongs, she has written over 200 songs with kids and produced over 25 school CDs. She also works as a singer/zodiac driver in Antarctica and the Arctic.
Although the newest member of Boreal, Nussey has decades of experience performing on stage. The award-winning Canadian recording artist and producer from Orillia has released six, full-length albums and won over 15 industry awards for song writing, vocals, and performance since 1999. Wheatley is best known for her emotional, philosophical and at times autobiographical ballads, however she enjoys poking fun at everyday situations, the human condition, and herself.
To make the performance even more special each member of the trio has dug up old songs and written new ones about winter. Their lyrics of which are said to conjure up vivid sights and sounds familiar to many Canadians such as: pine branches bending low, squirrels’ footprints in the snow, winter’s hush, the heave-ho of shoveling, the sound of slap shots off the boards, the angel truck drivers who lead us home in blizzards. Their love of harmonies along with their combined songwriting skills, “tour de force” voices, and the joy they feel singing with each other are sure to make “Songs For The Snowy Season” an unforgettable celebration of winter and the spirit of the holidays.
Tickets cost $25, and are available at Harvest Moon, Posies, Vintage on Hastings, Hospice or online at: http://www.bancroftvillageplayhouse.ca.