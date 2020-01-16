General News

Pinhead the Mammoth is out on tour

January 16, 2020

Jan. 16, 2020

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Pinhead the Mammoth has wrapped up his 2019 tour and is now looking to schedule dates for his 2020 tour. 
His manager and creator Tyler Lucas of Aspen Grove said that Pinhead is looking forward to promoting more organizations in the area. 
Pinhead is a built-to-scale mammoth skull Lucas built using the pieces of nose and sinus bones for measurements and reference. The rest of Pinhead is made from different types of foam, reinforced stucco and latex. “There are real bones in the nose and sinus area of the skull and I built Pinhead to scale around them.” explains Lucas. “I built Pinhead because the mammoth is the symbol of my company, and I named him Pinhead as a joke because he actually is a big headed guy.”
Aspen Grove is Canada’s only branded camo company and Lucas started it five years ago at the age of 18. As a local Dungannon boy many of his designs of camo come from the local landscape. 
Creating camo inspired by this area helps to promote the area’s natural beauty. But, Lucas also wanted to help the area’s not-for-profits and organizations so he developed the Pinhead the Mammoth tour. “How many people can say they actually were able to touch a mammoth skull or get a picture taken with one?”  Lucas asks. 
Lucas has recently designed a unique camo pattern specifically for the Town of Bancroft using the Eagles Nest as his inspiration. Aspen Grove currently holds over 600 camo designs for people to choose from. 
Those interested in purchasing a clothing item with Bancroft’s exclusive camo are able to visit the town’s website at www.bancroft.ca. Lucas is also currently working with Algonquin Park to develop a camo design specifically for the park. Those interested in getting a unique camo print of their own or would like to be part of Pinhead’s tour are invited to contact Lucas at www.aspengroveoutdoors.ca



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Teachers refuse to administer EQAO test in protest of education cuts

Jan. 16, 2020 By Nate Smelle Hastings-Prince Edward District School Board recently announced it had cancelled the Grade 9 math test conducted on behalf of ...

Hockey Day in Bancroft

Jan. 7, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore The ice rink at the North Hastings Community Centre was a flurry of activity on Thursday, Jan. 2 and ...

Naturalists collect important data during Christmas Bird Count

Jan. 7, 2020 By Nate Smelle Members of the Bancroft Field Naturalist Club came together on the freezing rainy morning of Saturday, Dec. 14 to ...

NHHS honours Indigenous stories

Dec. 31, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore Students in the Inuit, First Nations, Indigenous Studies Class at North Hastings High School had 10 days to read ...

Lake associations fight to end mining in NH

Dec. 23, 2019 By Nate Smelle Since Pancontinental Resources walked away from the McBride mining project in Limerick Township last March, one might think the fight ...

HH approves 2020 capital budget

Dec. 17, 2019 By Nate Smelle With the early approval and release of Hastings Highlands capital budget for 2020 by council, the municipality is poised ...

SIRCH ‘Shares the Warmth’

Dec. 3, 2019 By Nate Smelle Thanks to the team at the SIRCH Thrift Warehouse more than 100 local people will be able to stay ...

That is a lot of cookies!

Dec. 3, 2019 By Chris Drost Just like the cookies in the Smile Cookie fundraising campaign, everyone had a big smile as committee members of ...

Drum Birthing Ceremony awakens connections

Nov. 26, 2019 By Nate Smelle For more than a year now the Algonquin Inodewiziwin EarlyON Child and Family Centre at Maynooth Public School has been bringing families ...

OMSSU wins big at Colloquium

Nov. 26, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore A first place and second place win in pairs obstacle competition, an 11th place win (landing them in the ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support