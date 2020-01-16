Pinhead the Mammoth is out on tour

January 16, 2020
Jan. 16, 2020
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
Pinhead the Mammoth has wrapped up his 2019 tour and is now looking to schedule dates for his 2020 tour.
His manager and creator Tyler Lucas of Aspen Grove said that Pinhead is looking forward to promoting more organizations in the area.
Pinhead is a built-to-scale mammoth skull Lucas built using the pieces of nose and sinus bones for measurements and reference. The rest of Pinhead is made from different types of foam, reinforced stucco and latex. “There are real bones in the nose and sinus area of the skull and I built Pinhead to scale around them.” explains Lucas. “I built Pinhead because the mammoth is the symbol of my company, and I named him Pinhead as a joke because he actually is a big headed guy.”
Aspen Grove is Canada’s only branded camo company and Lucas started it five years ago at the age of 18. As a local Dungannon boy many of his designs of camo come from the local landscape.
Creating camo inspired by this area helps to promote the area’s natural beauty. But, Lucas also wanted to help the area’s not-for-profits and organizations so he developed the Pinhead the Mammoth tour. “How many people can say they actually were able to touch a mammoth skull or get a picture taken with one?” Lucas asks.
Lucas has recently designed a unique camo pattern specifically for the Town of Bancroft using the Eagles Nest as his inspiration. Aspen Grove currently holds over 600 camo designs for people to choose from.
Those interested in purchasing a clothing item with Bancroft’s exclusive camo are able to visit the town’s website at www.bancroft.ca. Lucas is also currently working with Algonquin Park to develop a camo design specifically for the park. Those interested in getting a unique camo print of their own or would like to be part of Pinhead’s tour are invited to contact Lucas at www.aspengroveoutdoors.ca