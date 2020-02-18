Eagles Nest Park looking to expand

February 18, 2020
Feb. 18, 2020
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The Stewards of the Eagles Nest is looking to start expanding the trails of the Eagles Nest park over 2020. They came to the Bancroft council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 to ask for support on several projects.
In 2019, the Stewards started planting trees in social trails. These trails have been created over time by people who wander off the actual trails of the park and are not part of the park layout. So to stop people from wandering off and making the social trails worse, the Stewards, students from North Hastings High School, the Lion’s Club and the Bancroft and area Stewardship Council will be teaming up this spring to plant young trees in the social trails to stop people from travelling them. This is an effort to protect culturally significant areas in the park. A tree planting work bee will take place in early May.
One concern the Stewards have is vandalism and theft. They had two donation collection bins placed at the entrance of the trails and one was broken into and any funds there were stolen. To combat this. Roger Kelly has volunteered his time to rework his first two locked bins, made from well casings, and design them so they are less likely to be broken into. Once created, three new donation bins will be placed in the park.
If successful in getting the TD Friends of the Environment grant the Stewards will partner with the Town to bring a 12-week half-day educational program to the park this summer. This would be open to everyone in the community to attend.
The Stewards would also like the council to provide support for other granting opportunities by taking a municipal lead on any other grant applications when feasible and on a case-by-case basis. They also need council’s assistance in providing supplies and selecting a location for an accessible washroom, providing $1,400 in funding towards the Steward’s liability insurance and a confirmation a kiosk location in Churchill Park for the Ancestral Path.
The Ancestral Path will be another project that the Stewards will be working on this year. It will be located at the base of the Eagles Nest across from Churchill Park and work its way up to the main trails at the top of the Eagles Nest. This path is currently in the designing phase.
Council moved the financial requests to the 2020 budget discussions, but did reassure the Stewards that they will continue working with them to continue to improve the Eagles Nest Park.