General News

Get creative on Earth Day

April 14, 2020

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Spending time outdoors is a great way to get active and there is no better time to spend time outdoors than Earth Day. This year it falls on Wednesday, April 22 in the middle of calls for social distancing and self-isolation during COVID-19.
But there are many things that can still be done to celebrate Earth Day’s 50th anniversary. The theme for the day is climate action, to inspire people to get creative and find unique ways that they can take action against climate change. This could be doing something as simple as investing in a reusable water bottle, finding new and different ways to use items around the house so that they no longer have a singular use, use earth friendly cleaning products, compost and recycle properly and be sure that waste goes to the right place. More ideas on the Earth Day Network’s website www.earthday.org
Earth Day has been celebrated every year since 1970 and is now a worldwide event, with people from over 190 countries participating in Earth Day. With COVID-19 there are no public or community events planned for Earth Day. However people can still celebrate in their own way by planting something to help local pollinators, getting outdoors (where possible) and enjoying some time in nature, going for a walk and picking up litter. For students currently learning from home and online, spending the day learning about nature out in the environment could be a nice way to change things up. 
For those who can’t get out doors there are several online Earth Day events that have been registered on the Earth Day website. These events include webinars, artistic workshops, and a few protests. 
No matter how one celebrates it, Earth Day is an opportunity to get creative, a great way to be inspired during these challenging times and a chance to try something new while honouring the places we live in.



         

