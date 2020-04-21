General News

Nothing stops Bancroft art, not even isolation

April 21, 2020

April 21, 2020

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

COVID-19 has put many things at a stand still, but nothing stops a Bancroft area artist. 
Last June local artist Allan O’Marra started the Facebook page called Artists of Bancroft. He started this page for local artists so that they could have something that was, “wide open for them to share their work and activities.”
O’Marra was inspired to start the Artists of Bancroft Facebook page from his work on the Art Gallery of Bancroft’s Facebook page, which features the art shows and events at the gallery. The Artists of Bancroft page is dedicated to visual arts and artists from the Bancroft area. “I stipulated that the group was for visual artists from the Bancroft area or those who have roots here plus their fans and friends as well as non-local artist friends, with a proviso that members needn’t have to reside in the area to join. And added the important invitation that they should feel free to promote their art and shows, involvements, etc. on the page.”
This gives area artists the ability to display all kinds of art including paintings, drawings, prints, sculpture and photography from all genres, meda and styles. The page has 83 members and they share a variety of works and O’Marra says there’s always room for more.
Now with COVID-19 keeping everyone home Bancroft artists have taken action to help area residents keep busy and offer lessons and workshops through the Artists of Bancroft Facebook page.  O’Marra said that many artists were posting videos to help others learn and expand their talent but now the amount of content has really ramped up. He himself has added a YouTube link to the page of his cartoon drawing lesson he had created. 
Other artists offer live workshops that enable the viewers to ask questions in real time. This gives students a chance to learn in an environment as close to in-person as possible. It also gives parents the chance to keep their budding A.Y. Jackson or KC Adams learning and active in their love to create. 
Local artists have always reached out to help their community, using art to communicate, beautify, or fundraise. Through Artists of Bancroft they are now helping others in the community offering an outlet to relax, enjoy beauty of the are without the need to leave home and the chance to learn something new.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Learning from COVID-19 and solving the climate crisis with Dr. David Suzuki

April 20, 2020 By Nate Smelle Last Thursday evening The Bancroft Times celebrated Earth Day early by participating in a Zoom call with environmentalist Dr. ...

Housing the homeless a top priority in response to COVID-19

April 14, 2020 By Nate Smelle In one way or another everyone is experiencing the impact of this pandemic firsthand. When every possible scenario in ...

The mental health side effects of COVID-19

April 14, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore The world is going through a unique time right now and it presents a unique set of challenges and ...

Not-for-profits learning to adapt

April 14, 2020 By Chris Drost While not-for-profits in the region work within financial limitations every day, the current situation with COVID-19 is causing much ...

Ontario at a critical point in fight against COVID-19, says medical officer of health

April 13, 2020 By Nate Smelle Last week The Bancroft Times spoke with Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit’s medical officer of health, Dr. Piotr ...

Province releases pandemic projections

April 7, 2020 By Nate Smelle By the time Bancroft This Week went to press on Tuesday afternoon, Canada was reporting 17,840 confirmed cases of ...

Connecting with nature through social distancing

April 7, 2020 By Nate Smelle Last week Bancroft This Week reached out to Bancroft Field Naturalist Club president, Terry Bradt to discuss ways for ...

Food ‘critical to Canada’s plan to manage COVID-19,’ says Minister Monsef

April 6, 2020 By Nate Smelle To better understand how the government of Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic will help people and businesses in ...

Tourism expected to take big hit

April 6, 2020 By Chris Drost Tourism is a major economic driver for the region and so the self-isolation and cancellation or postponement of events ...

Education to continue at home during pandemic

April 6, 2020 By Nate Smelle As a precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of students and staff, the provincial government announced on ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support