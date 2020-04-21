Nothing stops Bancroft art, not even isolation

April 21, 2020
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
COVID-19 has put many things at a stand still, but nothing stops a Bancroft area artist.
Last June local artist Allan O’Marra started the Facebook page called Artists of Bancroft. He started this page for local artists so that they could have something that was, “wide open for them to share their work and activities.”
O’Marra was inspired to start the Artists of Bancroft Facebook page from his work on the Art Gallery of Bancroft’s Facebook page, which features the art shows and events at the gallery. The Artists of Bancroft page is dedicated to visual arts and artists from the Bancroft area. “I stipulated that the group was for visual artists from the Bancroft area or those who have roots here plus their fans and friends as well as non-local artist friends, with a proviso that members needn’t have to reside in the area to join. And added the important invitation that they should feel free to promote their art and shows, involvements, etc. on the page.”
This gives area artists the ability to display all kinds of art including paintings, drawings, prints, sculpture and photography from all genres, meda and styles. The page has 83 members and they share a variety of works and O’Marra says there’s always room for more.
Now with COVID-19 keeping everyone home Bancroft artists have taken action to help area residents keep busy and offer lessons and workshops through the Artists of Bancroft Facebook page. O’Marra said that many artists were posting videos to help others learn and expand their talent but now the amount of content has really ramped up. He himself has added a YouTube link to the page of his cartoon drawing lesson he had created.
Other artists offer live workshops that enable the viewers to ask questions in real time. This gives students a chance to learn in an environment as close to in-person as possible. It also gives parents the chance to keep their budding A.Y. Jackson or KC Adams learning and active in their love to create.
Local artists have always reached out to help their community, using art to communicate, beautify, or fundraise. Through Artists of Bancroft they are now helping others in the community offering an outlet to relax, enjoy beauty of the are without the need to leave home and the chance to learn something new.