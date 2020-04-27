Town makes headway towards sale of Block 68

April 27, 2020 By Chris Drost It has been 10 years since the Town of Bancroft purchased the former IGA property in downtown Bancroft, now ...

April 23, 2020 By Michael Riley Local community groups such as the Hastings and Prince Edward County District School Board, the Bancroft Area Stewardship Council ...

April 23, 2020 By Nate Smelle During their online meeting on April 15, Hastings Highlands council discussed its strategy to manage the municipality’s waste. As ...

April 23, 2020 By Michael Riley The Ontario Provincial Police in Bancroft has seen an influx of enforcement calls since the Emergency Management and Civil ...

April 20, 2020 By Nate Smelle Last Thursday evening The Bancroft Times celebrated Earth Day early by participating in a Zoom call with environmentalist Dr. ...

April 14, 2020 By Nate Smelle In one way or another everyone is experiencing the impact of this pandemic firsthand. When every possible scenario in ...

April 14, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore The world is going through a unique time right now and it presents a unique set of challenges and ...

April 14, 2020 By Chris Drost While not-for-profits in the region work within financial limitations every day, the current situation with COVID-19 is causing much ...

April 13, 2020 By Nate Smelle Last week The Bancroft Times spoke with Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit’s medical officer of health, Dr. Piotr ...

April 7, 2020 By Nate Smelle By the time Bancroft This Week went to press on Tuesday afternoon, Canada was reporting 17,840 confirmed cases of ...