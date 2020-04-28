Headline News

Community Cupboard café opens at Club 580

April 28, 2020

By Chris Drost

Just prior to the start of the pandemic, North Hastings Community Cupboard was preparing to launch a new café/soup kitchen from its location on Madawaska St. in downtown Bancroft. Now, several weeks later, with an ever increasing need, NHCC, with the assistance of the Town of Bancroft in providing the use of Club 580, is finally moving ahead in launching this service starting Wednesday, April 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Local food businesses have volunteered their time and talents to cook and serve for us,” says NHCC director Monica Piercey. Everyone preparing food has Health Unit approved Safe Food Handling Certification and will be following strict protocols for physical distancing and hand sanitizing etc. as directed by Pubic Health.
Because current regulations do not allow for an “eat in” option, the Community Cupboard café will be take-out only. “Food will be served outside the kitchen door entrance to Club 580 and those arriving for a meal will be asked to abide by the two-metre distance from each other and servers. Although we cannot allow food to be served inside the building in a café-fashion we are quite pleased to be able to offer this service,” says Piercey.
The meals will be freshly prepared, hot and include tea or coffee, water or juice.
While NHCC is still working on the schedule, so far it looks like the following:
Monday – Yummy Dog
Tuesday – TBD
Wednesday – Yummy Dog
Thursday – Community Cupboard
Friday – Community Cupboard
Weekends will have a different schedule that includes freshly prepared hot lunches with beverages to-go being available at Club 580 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Saturday – The Muse Café
Sunday – Community Cupboard
For further information or if you are a local food business wanting to help, Monica Piercey can be reached at 343-476-0177, through the Facebook page or by emailing northhastingscc@gmail.com.



         

