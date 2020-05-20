Limerick Township’s Liz Park retires

May 20, 2020

By Michael Riley

Few people are called “valued,” “trustworthy” and “an icon” within the township where they live and work, but Liz Park is one of those people. She recently retired from Limerick Township as the deputy clerk and treasurer. A parade was held in her honour for her years of service on May 7, and for her coworkers and the town to show their love and support.

The Limerick Township Facebook page posted May 7 on Ms. Park’s retirement.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce Liz Park’s retirement. Liz has been a big part of this community for many years. She knows just about everyone who lives here (and most of the seasonal people as well)! Here at Limerick Township she has been an integral part of the team, always willing to go above and beyond for those around her and in the community. We wish her all the best for the future and we are going to miss her,” the posting said.

The Mayor of Limerick Township, Carl Stefanski, regrets not knowing Ms. Park longer.

“Unfortunately, I have only known Liz since taking office in December 2018. However, during that short period of time, I have had a great working relationship with her. I will miss her cheerful attitude and friendly voice on the telephone. I wish her all the best in her retirement,” he says.

Jennifer Trumble is the clerk and treasurer of Limerick Township and says that Park has been a hardworking and dedicated employee.

“Staff will miss her dearly. She has always been steadfast in providing the best service for residents and ratepayers. Always ready to go above and beyond for any new programs and I’m not sure how we’ll stay organized without her. I would like to thank our fire chief Jason Gear, deputy chief Scott Reid and fire department volunteers for their effort in pulling off the surprise parade along with Victoria Tisdale, our administrative assistant and Darren Naulls, our public works supervisor. They all played a large part in the organization of pulling everything together in time,” she says.

Darren Naulls says the parade was thrown together quickly from the time they found out Ms. Park was going to retire.

“It was only a short time until her last day. One member of our staff had the idea to do a parade by her house after her last day of work and everybody was on board to do it. I contacted a sign company and had a sign made up to hang off the side of one of our plow trucks. We basically let a few people know, and the word spread quickly. We met at the community centre just down the road from where she lives and I was impressed at the number of people there and everybody doing their best to maintain social distancing protocols. We then headed down and past her place and we caught her completely off guard. It was a great success. I have only worked with Liz for a short time but she was great to work with, good at helping myself learn my new role at the municipality. Her experience and expertise will definitely be missed from our office. Although I have only worked with her a short time, I have known her virtually my whole life being from the same small community. Liz has been a staple in this community for as long as I can remember and our community thanks her for all her years of service, from working at the local convenience store and then with the township and from fundraising for the fire department to being on multiple committees around the community centre, everybody knows Liz,” he says.

Councillor Jan MacKillican comments on how all the staff and many residents took part in the parade.

“We’ve heard from even more residents saying they were sorry to have missed attending. The best part is perhaps that we surprised Liz! Liz is a bit of an icon within the township. She grew up in Ormsby and has always worked here. For many years she worked at our one local convenience store, fondly known as Trudy’s. She has worked at the township for the past 10 years. She sometimes even provided baked goods for sale at our only gift shop located in Ormsby. Liz has always been extremely professional in her roles. She is a genuinely warm and caring person who knows almost all residents of the township-both permanent and seasonal. She is respected and liked by all. We wish her all the best in her retirement,” she says.

Councillor Ingo Weise says that due to COVID-19 restriction, a retirement party was not possible and the parade could not be publicized.

“Staff, council members, some volunteers and the fire department represented the whole of the Township of Limerick to say ‘thank you’ to Liz. Liz was a valued and trustworthy employee during her tenure as the deputy clerk for the township of Limerick. Liz has lived, worked (for the most part) and volunteered her whole life in Limerick Township and has truly made a profound difference in the community. She is a truly wonderful and caring individual and she is wished all the very best in her retirement,” he says.

Councillor Glenn Locke said his fellow councillors said it best, and that they’ll all miss Ms. Park.

“I wish her and her husband the best of health and happiness. I hope she enjoys her retirement. Now she will have the time to do the things she has always wanted to do,” he says.

Now retired, Liz Park says the parade was lovely and totally unexpected, and that it was great to see such support from her co-workers and the community.

“I have lived here most of my life, worked 30 years at Trudy’s, and also worked at the Old Hastings Gallery and the Old Schoolhouse Tea Room. I have worked at the township since 2011. I am not sure when I took on the deputy clerk position, I think it was the spring of 2017 or 2018. It’s been a great experience, and I will continue to live in the area. I will miss seeing everyone!” she says.

There were over 80 comments of congratulations and love toward Park on the Limerick Township Facebook page. She was overwhelmed and commented with a firm thank you to all.

“I can’t believe you pulled this off, and I never had an inkling! Going to miss seeing everyone at work. You are a great bunch to work with. Thank you to council as they have been very supportive. Even the fire department threw me off! I thought you were off to a fire!” she said. “To all my friends, neighbours, committee members … you all know where I live … after this COVID-19 mess is over, please drop in!”