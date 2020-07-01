Limerick Township offices reopen to the public July 6

July 1, 2020

By Michael Riley

The Township of Limerick will be opening its offices back up to the public with restrictions on July 6. This information was revealed during the June 15 council meeting.

Jennifer Trumble, clerk and treasurer of Limerick Township says she doesn’t believe there will be any issues with the reopening.

“We have ordered barriers and will be performing minor renovations in order to ensure that we meet physical distancing requirements. We will also have a small hand sanitizer location for everyone entering the office area. Due to limited space we are encouraging ratepayers to pay online. There is also a drop off box on the door for those who want to pay by cheque. I also want to thank the Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health Unit for their valuable guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Norah Reitav, public health inspector, has been quick to respond to all our inquiries and we are grateful for her assistance,” Trumble says.

Nature lovers in Limerick Township and beyond who frequent McGeachie Conservation Area are in for a treat. During Limerick Township’s June 15 council meeting, Mayor Carl Stefanski announced that the township had been successful in landing a government grant to beatify the conservation area.

Stefanski told council the good news during the meeting, saying that this time last year there had been a three-day opening to apply for this grant through Hastings Trails Inc. There was a grant in place for $147,000 for which McGeachie was initially included. When Wollaston and Hastings Highlands declined their continued involvement in the project, Bancroft’s Eagles Nest Park stepped up so they’ll both be benefitting from the grant, although no specific dollar amount has been assigned to either project yet.

McGeachie Conservation Area is located on Steenburg Lake and has 500 acres of land. In addition to its famous walking trails, it has a creek, beaver ponds, wildlife and acres of wetlands. The original McGeachie homestead, nearly 150 years old, is also rented out to the public as a vacation property.

“This will mean better signs on Hwy. 62, bigger signs leading into McGeachie, improved parking, handicapped men’s and women’s washrooms and upgrading and extending the trails. We’re not sure of an exact dollar amount, but

hopefully all this will be done through the grant. I was told last Thursday morning that we were approved and the official announcement will be on July 30. I’ve just talked to Daryl Kramp’s office [MPP for Hastings, Lennox and Addington] to invite him. I’ll be speaking and I have of our councillor, Jan MacKillican, who I’ve invited because she’s on the directorship of Crowe Valley. The time and destination is to be decided,” Stefanski says.

Stefanski is happy with the decision as it’s good for tourism, economic development and is thankful for all the help the planning department gave in regards to the decision.

The motion to accept the grant was moved by Councillor Ingo Weise, seconded by Councillor Glenn Locke and carried.

Trumble says Limerick is proud to support the McGeachie Conservation Area in all endeavours.

“In-kind support has generally always been approved by the council of the Township of Limerick as most recognize the ecological, social and economic value of such an asset,” Trumble says.