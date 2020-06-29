Headline News

Bancroft’s Moose FM to celebrate Canada Day on-air

June 29, 2020

By Nate Smelle

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic unlike most years at this time many Canadians are wondering what they are going to do to celebrate Canada Day on July 1. With public gatherings capped at 10 people, and physical distancing measures preventing the usual community celebrations and fireworks, Bancroft’s Moose FM has stepped up to the plate to deliver a unique on-air party.

Moose FM radio hosts Mathew Reisler and Sarah Kipp will be keeping the party going on-air from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Reisler says he and Kipp are looking forward to the 12-hour “mega broadcast,” which will feature “local history tidbits and some of the best musicians that the area has to offer.”

“We’re really excited to be able to feature local artists,” says Reisler.

“There’s so many great ones. Every submission we’ve gotten has blown us away with the quality. I knew we had a lot of talented people in town, but I’m still surprised by how much we’ve gotten.”

Reisler says the whole idea of the on-air Canada Day celebration is to allow people to celebrate together as a community even though they cannot gather together in person. Highlighting how they are planning to make the broadcast as interactive and community-oriented as possible, he said they are looking forward to engaging with community members in a way they never have before.

“I’m excited to just talk to people!” Reisler says.

“The phone lines will be open all day for people to call in and chat about our country. It’s going to be unlike any broadcast I’ve ever been apart of … This is all about you!”

Resiler says anyone interested in being a part of the celebration can call the station and share a story about Canada and/or what it means to them to be a Canadian. To be part of this historic moment, he says all people need to do is call the station at 613-332-1423 on Canada Day. To listen in to the on-air celebration, tune in to 97.7 Moose FM on July 1 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and keep an eye on their Facebook page.



         

