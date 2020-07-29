Architecture student studying local lakes

July 29, 2020

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Hannah Spasov has been studying for her Master of Architecture (Water Program) at the University of Waterloo School of Architecture. For her thesis project she has selected Baptiste Lake and Elephant Lake for creating a hypothetical design.



The main goal of these designs is to break some of the tension in the socially divided landscape. In many cases that social divide is the locals vs cottages mindset, but around a lake other issues can arise.



Spasov explains that using her thesis project she wants to see if she can heal the divides and create something for all community stakeholders. “I want to use architecture to disrupt some of these tensions [between different groups in the community] and to break the private-property ring around the lake.”



So far Spasov has been working on what she has seen around the two lakes. Now she is looking for some assistance from the public. She is looking for information on what is needed in the area and how the lakes can be improved. She would like to talk with both individual community members and organizations to find out what the area needs.



Originally from Milbrooke, just west of Peterborough, Spasov grew up in a small town so she has an interest in the architecture and feel of cottage country and small towns. Her interest in Baptiste Lake and the surrounding area developed from spending time there with her husband’s family.

These architectural designs and plans are just hypothetical. Spasov is creating these for her final thesis for school. With this project she is working to see how architecture can be a solution to issues found in rural areas.



Spasov says that she is just at the beginning stages of her project, and it could take about a year to complete it. Through it she hopes to design or develop a plan that will help bring both cottagers, locals and other groups together, develop better access to the lake, and help improve area services.

Those interested in getting in touch with Spasov about her architecture thesis project can reach her by email at hspasov@uwaterloo.ca.