An unexpected treat for local road crew

September 24, 2020

Sept. 23, 2020

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Kindness knows no bounds from the residents of Tudor and Cashel Township. The township’s road crew was doing some work to improve sections of Sutton Road in the town of Gilmour, which began back on June 29. The Springate family, who live on that thoroughfare, put out coffee, doughnuts and timbits from Tim Hortons for the crew one day a couple of weeks ago while the crew laboured installing the ditches along their section of the roadway.

Glenn Hagerman is the roads superintendent for Tudor and Cashel Township and he and his crew thought the family’s gesture back on Sept. 10 was great.

“It’s not very often you get that working on the roads. The guys were quite appreciative. When it does happen, it always makes them feel really good,” he says.

Nancy Carrol, the clerk and treasurer for Tudor and Cashel Township, said that the road crew had brought it to her attention.

“They really appreciated it. We have such a great community here in Tudor and Cashel and it is nice when the residents take the time to show support for the staff,” she says.

Mayor Libby Clarke agreed with this sentiment, as she had been apprised of the Springate family’s kindness while speaking with the township’s roads superintendent Glenn Hagerman.

“It is so great to see residents appreciating our roads department. I know how hard our roads crew works and it is wonderful to see residents realizing that as well. A huge thank you goes out to the Springate family from the Township of Tudor and Cashel,” she says. “I do not know the Springate family but I look forward to meeting them!”