Headline News

An unexpected treat for local road crew

September 24, 2020

Sept. 23, 2020

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Kindness knows no bounds from the residents of Tudor and Cashel Township. The township’s road crew was doing some work to improve sections of Sutton Road in the town of Gilmour, which began back on June 29. The Springate family, who live on that thoroughfare, put out coffee, doughnuts and timbits from Tim Hortons for the crew one day a couple of weeks ago while the crew laboured installing the ditches along their section of the roadway.

Glenn Hagerman is the roads superintendent for Tudor and Cashel Township and he and his crew thought the family’s gesture back on Sept. 10 was great.

“It’s not very often you get that working on the roads. The guys were quite appreciative. When it does happen, it always makes them feel really good,” he says.

Nancy Carrol, the clerk and treasurer for Tudor and Cashel Township, said that the road crew had brought it to her attention.

“They really appreciated it. We have such a great community here in Tudor and Cashel and it is nice when the residents take the time to show support for the staff,” she says.

Mayor Libby Clarke agreed with this sentiment, as she had been apprised of the Springate family’s kindness while speaking with the township’s roads superintendent Glenn Hagerman.

“It is so great to see residents appreciating our roads department. I know how hard our roads crew works and it is wonderful to see residents realizing that as well. A huge thank you goes out to the Springate family from the Township of Tudor and Cashel,” she says. “I do not know the Springate family but I look forward to meeting them!”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

An unexpected treat for local road crew

Sept. 23, 2020 By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Kindness knows no bounds from the residents of Tudor and Cashel Township. The township’s road ...

Pandemic has local seniors’ clubs facing uncertain winter

Sept. 23, 2020 By Chris Drost If the current situation with three of seniors’ clubs in North Hastings is any indication, it may be a ...

Feeling safer in South Algonquin

Sept. 23, 2020 By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to Holly Hayes, the clerk and treasurer for South Algonquin Township, the township is ...

2020 a tough year for turtles

Sept. 22, 2020 By Nate Smelle Almost like clockwork, every year turtles emerge from their winter slumber in the spring; serve their ecosystem and all ...

Highland Shores Children’s Aid talks human trafficking

Sept. 22, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore During the Highland Shores Children’s Aid Society’s annual general meeting on Thursday, Sept. 3, they had a keynote topic ...

Smaller class sizes key to ensuring student and staff safety, says ETFO

Sept. 22, 2020 By Nate Smelle As of Monday, Sept. 21 Ontario had recorded 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and staff in publicly-funded ...

Outdoor learning COVID-19 renaissance

Sept. 16, 2020 By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Schools in Ontario have been closed since March 13, due to the COVID-19 induced state ...

All roads lead to Maynooth

Sept. 16, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore After a long summer season full of construction, Hastings Highlands held a grand opening of Hwy 62 North. On ...

Pandemic puts future of Art Gallery of Bancroft in jeopardy

Sept. 10, 2020 By Nate Smelle For nearly four decades the Art Gallery of Bancroft has been a major hub of the arts community in ...

Some libraries open, while others wait and see

Sept. 10, 2020 By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter Like many businesses during COVID-19, libraries have been hit hard by the government mandated shutdown and ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support