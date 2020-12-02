Commentary

Look at the birdie

December 1, 2020

Dec. 1, 2020

By Nate Smelle

When reports of the COVID-19 pandemic’s presence in Ontario first started dominating our daily newsfeed, I was pleasantly surprised when Premier Doug Ford advised Ontarians to take up birdwatching while staying home to prevent the spread of the virus.

Understanding that the “open for business,” development-no-matter-the-cost philosophy which the Ford government usually practices would not fly during a global viral outbreak of epic proportions, I wondered at that time if he would heed his own advice; and, in turn if this potential new-found appreciation of nature would encourage his government to take meaningful action in terms of environmental protection.

Was I ever wrong.

Looking back on this government’s track record, I think it would have been more sincere of the Premier to have said “Look at the birdie.”

My delusion came to an end after recently seeing how the Ford government conveniently slipped changes to the Conservation Authorities Act – changes which significantly reduce the power of conservation authorities to protect people, property, and the environment – into omnibus Bill 229 (Protect, Support and Recover from COVID-19 Act, Budget Measures, 2020). While at first I believed the Premier was earnestly recommending the appreciation of nature as a safe way to entertain and educate ourselves during the crisis, it is clear now that his off the cuff remarks were instead meant to distract Ontarians from paying attention to their true agenda – handing over their power to developers and big business.

As a result of their changes to the Conservation Authorities Act, the Ford government has stripped away the ability of conservation authorities to assess the environmental impact of developments, and given this power to themselves.

In 1946, Ontario’s 36 conservation authorities were created to protect and restore the land, water and natural habitat in their own jurisdictions after poor land-use planning caused widespread deforestation, drought, erosion, and severe flooding throughout the province. As we in North Hastings, and sadly but realistically people from all communities in Ontario know, the ongoing climate crisis has made so-called “100-year floods” commonplace each spring. Likewise, the heating planet has increased drought and erosion, and furthered deforestation across Ontario and around the world.

It is no secret Ford has a cuddly relationship with Toronto’s biggest developers – a relationship exposed in a video of a backroom meeting with developers in Markham on Feb. 12, 2018 where Ford told them his plan to open a “big chunk” of the Greenbelt up to “start building.”

Can we trust that this government will uphold the science-based approach to conservation and environmental protection previously utilized by conservation authorities?

Can we trust them to put the interests of all Ontarians and future generations ahead of the profits of their land-hungry developer friends?

I think we all know the answer to these questions.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy started up Nov. 23

Dec. 2, 2020 By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Starting on Nov. 23, businesses in Ontario were able to apply for the new Canada ...

Everything is moving ahead with caution at Loyalist

Dec. 1, 2020 By Chris Drost The Bancroft campus of Loyalist College is not currently open for business but staff members continue to carry out ...

Faraday council moves to in-person council meetings

Nov. 25, 2020 By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Faraday Township will be having its council meetings in-person going forward versus virtually by Zoom. ...

Christmas pop-up new to the AGB gift shop

Nov. 24, 2020 By Chris Drost While it is easy to pick up the phone and order a mass-produced item as a Christmas gift, the ...

Students’ Remembrance Day video well received

Nov. 18, 2020 By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A traditional Remembrance Day ceremony has been held for decades in the gymnasium at St. ...

Turtle mitigation sites along Hwy 62 near completion

Nov. 17, 2020 By Nate Smelle When COVID-19 first took hold in Ontario earlier this year, Kelly Wallace of the Think Turtle Conservation Initiative said ...

Medical officer of health gives update on state of the pandemic

Nov. 17, 2020 By Nate Smelle Last week, Ontario’s science advisory table released its most recent projections detailing the state of the pandemic across the ...

South Algonquin debates modifying its Strategic Plan

Nov. 12, 2020 By Mike Riley South Algonquin Township council discussed its strategic plan during their council meeting on Nov. 4. Their current plan was ...

Food programs mean no one should go hungry

Nov. 11, 2020 By Chris Drost After last year, so joyfully taking over the coordination of the annual Christmas Eve Community Dinner held at the ...

Local family featured in CBC documentary

Nov. 4, 2020 By Chris Drost A local mother and her three children are one of five families featured in a new Markham Street Films ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support