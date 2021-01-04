Sun Run Café in Maynooth to reopen under new management

January 4, 2021

By Chris Drost

While the exact date for the grand reopening of the Sun Run Café in Maynooth has not yet been determined, new owners Maya Septon and Owen Smith, are expecting it will be late January or early February before they are ready to launch their business.



Septon and Smith, originally from Orillia, met during culinary school at the Culinary Management Program in Peterborough. Since then, both have worked in lots of restaurants to hone their skills. Smith will be the cook at Sun Run, while Septon will be the baker.



The pair had been looking for a suitable restaurant location to open a business of their own for a while. They thought they had found one but discovered it came with too many hurdles so they went back to their search. This past June they discovered the Sun Run opportunity online and came to see the property. They did some background research, looked at it twice more and then finally bought it in September.



“We decided it was the right fit. We love the town and everyone is super friendly,” says Septon.

For the past several weeks Septon and Smith have been busy replacing some flooring, painting and remodeling the bakery. Most of what they have left to finish is aesthetic.



If these were normal times, they would expect to have seating for about 30 people. While they still have to do a calculation, it looks like they will only be able to have seating for about 16 under COVID-19 regulations. They recognize that initially most of their business will be through takeout, especially since many people do not feel comfortable eating in, even though it may be permitted.



When it reopens, Sun Run will offer breakfast and lunch only. “We will be going heavy on the sandwich options. We plan to have everything hand-held at the moment,” says Smith. Everything will be fresh and made from scratch. “I will be doing the baking, including making all the fresh bread and scones for the restaurant and Owen will be doing the cooking,” says Septon. All the soup stock will be made in-house. “We even have our own homemade peameal bacon,” adds Smith.



The plan is to offer something similar to what Natalie Wood, the previous owner, offered, but have their own spin on it.



“You have to get creative right now. It is a tough industry to be in at the moment,” says Smith.