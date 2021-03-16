Rockhound Gemboree cancelled for second year

March 16, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The Town of Bancroft has announced that the Rockhound Gemboree will be cancelled this year due to COVID-19. It is unknown if or when the provincial government will relax physical distancing measures or when large gatherings will be permitted.

The Gemboree has been an annual event for the past 57 years and has brought gem and mineral enthusiasts from around the world to collect some of the specimens that make Bancroft the mineral capital of Canada. The show has grown to not only have the market and vendors but also include mineral tours around Bancroft and surrounding townships, but also presentations from Canada’s best mineral, fossil and gem experts.

This will the second year that the town has cancelled the Gemboree due to COVID-19. However in the town’s press release they said that they were, “committed to growing the Mineral Capital of Canada brand and ensuring that the Rockhound Gemboree continues as a premier event for Bancroft and an internationally renowned gem and mineral show.”

The town says they are looking forward to carrying on the legacy of the Rockhound Gemboree, and is disappointed that it has again been affected by COVID-19. The town is anticipating a “strong and re-energized event” when it is safe for its return.