Henry Melissa Gordon exhibition opens in the Annex Gallery at APFTA

April 6, 2021

By Chris Drost

What better way to kick off the spring season than with a new exhibition in the Annex Gallery at A Place for the Arts on Bridge St. W. in downtown Bancroft starting April 3 and running through April 24, Saturdays only during the month of April due to current COVID-19 restrictions.

The featured artist for this show is Henry Melissa Gordon, who is no stranger to showing her work at APFTA. “What really excites me as a painter is investigating the journey of being a human. As we struggle to find our way in the world, we discover ourselves, where we are going, and what our purpose is. I work with universal themes of love, pleasure, connection, loss, and death. My portraits contain many stories,” says Gordon on the APFTA website.

Gordon calls this exhibition, “The Dreamers.” “My work reflects my desire to understand the human experience not just as one limited to our engagement with the physical world, but also to explore how we might naturally connect with the non-physical spirit realms. My work includes a focus on dreaming and trying to catch the image and essence of people who actively connect with and travel in different dimensions through dreaming. These paintings also point to an understanding that being alive is just one part of our journey. Leaving the physical world, dying, and being birthed back into the spirit realms is a is another immense part of our aliveness. I work with the belief that the divisions between physical and non-physical states of being are permeable,” explains Gordon in her artist statement.

On Saturday, April 17 there will be a Meet the Artist Day a APFTA where there will be an opportunity to speak personally with Gordon, following COVID-19 protocols, and to learn more about her work.

APFTA has a full calendar of shows planned for the next several months. The list, along with descriptions for the exhibitions can be found at apfta.ca/annex-gallery.html

Next up for May is an exhibition by wildlife photographer Erika Squires.