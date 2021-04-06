General News

Henry Melissa Gordon exhibition opens in the Annex Gallery at APFTA

April 6, 2021

By Chris Drost

What better way to kick off the spring season than with a new exhibition in the Annex Gallery at A Place for the Arts on Bridge St. W. in downtown Bancroft starting April 3 and running through April 24, Saturdays only during the month of April due to current COVID-19 restrictions.

The featured artist for this show is Henry Melissa Gordon, who is no stranger to showing her work at APFTA. “What really excites me as a painter is investigating the journey of being a human. As we struggle to find our way in the world, we discover ourselves, where we are going, and what our purpose is. I work with universal themes of love, pleasure, connection, loss, and death. My portraits contain many stories,” says Gordon on the APFTA website.

Gordon calls this exhibition, “The Dreamers.” “My work reflects my desire to understand the human experience not just as one limited to our engagement with the physical world, but also to explore how we might naturally connect with the non-physical spirit realms. My work includes a focus on dreaming and trying to catch the image and essence of people who actively connect with and travel in different dimensions through dreaming. These paintings also point to an understanding that being alive is just one part of our journey. Leaving the physical world, dying, and being birthed back into the spirit realms is a is another immense part of our aliveness. I work with the belief that the divisions between physical and non-physical states of being are permeable,” explains Gordon in her artist statement.

On Saturday, April 17 there will be a Meet the Artist Day a APFTA where there will be an opportunity to speak personally with Gordon, following COVID-19 protocols, and to learn more about her work.

APFTA has a full calendar of shows planned for the next several months. The list, along with descriptions for the exhibitions can be found at apfta.ca/annex-gallery.html

Next up for May is an exhibition by wildlife photographer Erika Squires.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local physician raises awareness about COVID-19

By Nate Smelle Since the pandemic first appeared in Ontario, Dr. Carolyn Brown of the Bancroft Community Family Health Team has been on the front-lines ...

Health unit enhances restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge

By Nate Smelle On Wednesday, March 31 the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit reported what at the time was the region’s highest daily case ...

Bancroft expects to sell more building permits in 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Bancroft is looking at an increase in the number of building permits sold this year. This is what chief building officer Matt ...

Hastings Highlands Mayor Bodnar resigns

By Nate Smelle Late in the afternoon on Wednesday, March 31, the Municipality of Hastings Highlands announced that Mayor Vic A. Bodnar has resigned from ...

Amended Exotic Animal Bylaw should pass at April council meeting

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Limerick Township council discussed passing an exotic animal bylaw at its March 15 council meeting. With the controversy ...

COVID-19 vaccinations underway in South Algonquin

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In a press release issued on March 22, the Renfrew County and District public health gave an update ...

Overdose deaths on the rise in North Hastings

By Nate Smelle Over the past year, the vast majority of the human population has spent most of its time social distancing from others to ...

Reflections on getting the vaccination

By Chris Drost I have been vaccinated against a variety of diseases throughout my life, but never before did I feel the same gratitude I ...

Director of education discusses school board’s response to COVID-19

By Nate Smelle Over the past year Ontario’s education system has undergone several fundamental changes in an attempt to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 ...

Ringing in hope

By Chris Drost Since the beginning of the pandemic, the bell at St. Paul’s United Church has been rung almost every evening at 6 p.m. ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support