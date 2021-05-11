General News

North Hastings library to collect household used batteries

May 11, 2021

By Chris Drost

Used batteries. They can often be found in the kitchen junk drawer, thrown in there when they no longer work. But now, the good news is that North Hastings Public Library, in partnership with Raw Materials Company, a registered battery hauler and process with Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority, will be collecting used household batteries at the library.

“Not only is this good for the environment, but it will help generate some income from being a battery collection site,” says library CEO/head librarian Kim McMunn.

Recycling batteries helps divert hazardous heavy metals such as mercury and lead from landfill sites. It also helps preserve natural resources be reducing the need to mine more of these precious materials.

RMC has provided NHPL with a collection container and will provide transportation, recycling and reporting. The company offers collection and recycling services for all battery types, but as McMunn stresses, “they will only be collecting used household batteries at the library and the ends of the batteries must be taped.”

Now is the time to gather up all those used batteries that have been hanging around the house for months, or longer, tape the ends and drop them off at NHPL. It will benefit you, the environment and the library.



         

