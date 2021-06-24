Consequence shouldn’t be death

By Nate Smelle The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry’s Bancroft district office is calling on members of the community to comment on a proposed ...

By Nate Smelle Currently, seven of Ontario’s eight species of turtles are listed under the Ontario Endangered Species Act, 2007 as species at-risk. This is ...

By Chris Drost At ages 26 and 25 respectively, Nicholas and Rebecca Neal, the new owners of the Bancroft Ridge Golf Club, are the two ...

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter On June 1, Mitul Pavagadhi, the owner and pharmacist at the Whitney Pharmacy in Whitney, provided an update on ...

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter Holly Hayes, the former CAO of South Algonquin Township, has set up a memorial garden in Galeairy Lake Memorial ...

By Nate Smelle Since 2009 Canadians have celebrated the month of June as National Indigenous History Month. This year, however, instead of celebrating the unique ...

By Nate Smelle In acknowledgement of the “substantial deterioration of mental health status among children and youth” during the pandemic, the Ontario Science Advisory Table ...

By Nate Smelle Last week, big cat owner Mark Drysdale contacted Bancroft This Week to address rumours regarding the health of the three lion cubs ...

By Nate Smelle Since big cat owners Mark and Tammy Drysdale’s plans to operate a roadside zoo became public last November, opposition to their proposed ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Safe Use Hastings has created a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/05ba25ef. The safe consumption site is looking to purchase a mobile unit RV. ...