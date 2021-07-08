Headline News

A graduation parade

July 8, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

COVID-19 restrictions and protocols do not allow for large groups of people to gather together. This can make celebrations such as a graduation difficult. But celebrate the students and staff of North Hastings high School did!
Both graduation classes of 2020 and 2021 had their own graduation. On Thursday, July 17 the class of 2020 returned to their old stomping grounds and drove by the school in a drive-thru graduation. Then on Thursday, June 24 it was the students of 2021 turn to receive their diplomas.
Students and their families drove around the school from the bus entrance Chemaushgon Road to the main entrance of the school where staff were waiting to present students with their diplomas and awards. It was a touching time for many families and staff, seeing students take their diplomas and first steps into the next parts of their lives, some of whom they hadn’t seen face to face in over a year due to online schooling. Students came forward to accept their diplomas then paused for pictures with family and friends on a decorated stage the staff created at the side of the school.
There were 93 awards presented to 76 students during the parade like graduation for the students of 2021. The highest scholastic standings awards were presented to Sally Ritter and Cheyenne Coulas. Ritter was presented with the Magister Award for Top University-bound Student, the Clarke Gaebel Insurance Memorial Award and the Medal of the Governor General of Canada. Coulas was awarded the Magister Award for the Top College-bound Student.



         

