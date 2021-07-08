General News

Bidding opens July 10 for popular Fish Hatchery online auction

July 8, 2021

By Chris Drost

When the annual dinner and auction fundraiser for the North Hastings Community Fish Hatchery had to be cancelled last year, there were a lot of concerned board members at the Hatchery. But, with a little imagination and the donation of online auction services provided by Switzer’s Auction, the group had great success in its first year.

With the 2020 online auction under its belt, NHCFH is excited to announce that this year the auction will run online from July 10 through July 24 on https://switzersauction.com The auction is a timed soft close. Lots will start to close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, one lot every 30 sections with three-minute extensions if competition.

John Vanderpas, vice president of NHCFH and summer employee at the hatchery, Katelyn Vardy, have been busy gathering all the items that will be open for bid starting July 10. “We have 84 lots up for auction, plus a gun donated by Switzer’s Auction that will be raffled off,” says Vanderpas.

There will be a great selection of items awaiting bids, including, golf games with carts for four, a one-hour plane ride donated by the Bancroft Flying Club, a large steel gazebo, an electric fireplace, cookware, lots of fishing packages – rods, reels and equipment, load of logs for firewood donated by Freymond Lumber, a wine fridge, a reclining chair, one week stay at Bellcast Cottages on Baptiste Lake, lots of gift certificates and much more.

Vanderpas and Vardy spent the morning of July 5 moving all the items to Switzer’s Auction’s facility south of Bancroft where they were to be photographed for the website.

Once the auction is over, successful bidders will be able to pick up their items at the fish hatchery at 140 Hysert Road, off Hwy 28 just east of Bancroft from Monday, July 2 through Friday, July 30 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. If this time does not work for you, contact Vanderpas at 416-709-2866 or email johnvanderpas1@gmail.com or Mary at 905-967-5239.



         

