Allington and Hall now showing at APFTA in the Annex Gallery

July 14, 2021

by CHRIS DROST
Staff

The Annex Gallery at A Place for the Arts is excited to present the work of Jewell Allington and Jane Hall until Sunday July 25.
Brilliant and Bold is the name of this new show and its title reflects the vivid colours that Hall and Allington are known for. The exhibition is inspired by the beauty of the Ontario landscape. The artists describe using a brilliance of colour, the handiwork of nature, to give peace, strength and an awakening of spirit.

Hall will be on location at APFTA on Friday, July 8, Thursday, July 15 and Thursday, July 22 for an opportunity to meet the artist and learn more about her work.

According to her artist statement, Hall works mostly with an assortment of brushes and pallet knives to apply thick, lush oil paints to a black canvas. This results in paintings with textures and brilliant colours that bring her vision of the natural world to life. Hall invites the viewer to enter her paintings, to hear the water moving and smell the trees, and to feel the wind on their face, moments that bring people back to special moments of beauty and tranquility in nature.

Allington will be at APFTA on Sunday, July 11 and Saturday, July 17 for an opportunity to meet the artist in person. According to her artist’s statement, Allington is moved by colour, the dramatic change in season and the beauty of the natural world. She lets her self express this joy through the richness of the oil paint she uses. While Allington spent a lengthy career working in heath care, her path has led her to create art in her retirement. She started drawing at first, then painting large florals and is presently enjoying painting impressionist landscapes.
In addition to this show in the Annex Gallery, APFTA will be hanging new work in the Gallery on Wednesday, July 21. More details will be coming soon.



         

