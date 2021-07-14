Community support popup sale

July 14, 2021

by KRISTENA SCHUTT-MOORE

Staff

Many area families and individuals have been hit hard financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and because of this, area community cupboards and food banks have been

busier than ever.

To help the Coe Hill Food Bank a Community Support Popup Sale is being hosted every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. in front of the Coe Hill Fair Grounds.

The plan is to hold a sale every weekend until November, as long as weather permits it. Shawna Lockhart of Sweet Treats is the organizer and she is looking for more vendors

to participate.

“I grew up around here and love to help support my home town! I own Sweet Treats, a small baking business in the area.” Lockhart explains, “I have contacted other artists and crafters in the area without any interest. A local artist, however, stated he would donate a piece of his work to the

raffle supporting the food bank which was awesome! But I’m looking for more!”

The fee to be a vendor in the Community Support Popup Sale is a $10 donation, which is given to the Coe Hill Food Bank. Vendors will also be asked to donate one item to the raffles that will be held every weekend. These raffles will raise extra funding for the food bank to use to replenish its

shelves.

While Lockhart is currently the only vendor in attendance, there are a variety of items available for shoppers to purchase as gifts or as treats for themselves.

“So far we have homemade jams and jellies, apple sauce, fresh baked breads, donuts and other treats (from Sweet Treats), locally grown fruit and veggies (from Landis’ fruit

market in Bancroft, and a Mennonite farm in Eldorado, or picked by me from local berry farms), jars of raw honey (from Lakefield), paintings (by me, Shawna, which have $50 out of every sale going towards the food bank), homemade knitting/crochet items (by a local artist in Coe Hill), plants,

and other local art and treasures,” says Lockhart.

Those looking to participate in the Community Support Popup Sale can reach Lockhart by email at shawna_tml@hotmail.com, on Sweet Treats’ Facebook Page or by stopping by the popup and scheduling to participate in future ones.