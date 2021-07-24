General News

Harvest Hastings releases 5th edition magazine

July 23, 2021

By Chris Drost
The 5th edition of the Harvest Hastings magazine, Eat Buy Live Local in Hastings County is now available at various shops and other locations in and around North Hastings.

“A total of 3,000 copies were printed and are now in the process of being distributed,” says Karen Stille, the new coordinator at Harvest Hastings. A condensed version is also available on their website www.harvesthastings.ca.

The magazine includes 64 individual member listings from across Hastings County. They include everything from farms that grow food, to syrup makers, to flower growers, seep and farms and more. While only 64 are listed in the magazine with a description, address and phone number, the website actually includes 180 with profiles. “It would be great to have more provide a profile to be included in the magazine,” says Stille. It is $35 per year to become a member ad this gives you a vote at the annual general meeting, an opportunity to run for a position on the board and to participate in special events once COVID-19 abates. You can email info@harvesthastings.ca or look for the form on the website but anyone can make a listing on the website for free.

“We would love to see the magazine grow,” says Stille. There are not many listings for North Hastings but they would like to see more. It is sometimes difficult to reach everyone.

This year the magazine also includes an article on the gypsy moths that are causing such destruction in parts of the area. Harvest Hastings board members have also included some of their favour recipes to try, including ones for a garlic scape pesto, apple cake, coffee and coriander roasted carrots, honey garlic pork ribs and a spinach dip.

One of the more interesting new agricultural ventures in Hastings County is the focus of the “New ventures in agriculture” article about Sunny Bale Farm. Angela Townsend runs Townsend Renovations which uses environmentally friendly techniques such as corn blasting and is also raising yaks, for meat and fibre, still regarded as a niche market.

Who ever heard of haskap berries? James and Audrey Pott of Palliser Downs started their farm with a focus on strawberries but soon discovered they were not well-suited to their property. Instead, they have transitioned to growing haskap berries, known as the edible blue honeysuckle or honey berry. These cylindrical shaped dark blue berries have apparently more antioxidants than blueberries. They are also the first to grow tart cherries in the region. If that isn’t enough, Palliser Farm also offers overnight camping at their farm.

Harvest Hastings is always looking for new stories about agricultural pursuits in the county, for both their magazine and website.
In the meantime, be sure to watch for the magazine and have a look at the website to learn more about all the unique producers in Hastings County. Maybe a road trip is in your future.



         

